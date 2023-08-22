Don’t sleep on Baker’s Keyboard Lounge in Detroit

click to enlarge Michelle Gerard Baker’s Keyboard Lounge is self-described as the “world’s oldest jazz club.”

Good vibrations: Self-described “multi-sensory artist” Sophiyah E. is probably best known for her textured live compositions she makes with sound bowls and electronics. She knows a thing or two about how vibrations and frequencies work together to massage our brain and make us happy — you know, like listening to music. This Friday, she kicks off the first session in her “Mood Fruit” series focused on deep listening and thinking about how we perceive sounds in our world and how they impact our human experience. The event is free and open to the public (donations welcomed), and is hosted at Room Project in New Center, a community and co-working space for women, trans, and nonbinary writers and artists. Sophiyah has also invited DJ and cultural worker Crystal Mioner (aka DJ Etta) as a special guest for this session, so the conversation is sure to be fruitful. All are encouraged to submit a recording or share a sound experience. More info about Mood Fruit and how to submit a sound for this Friday’s session is available via the series’ Eventbrite page. —Joe

Local label spotlight on 100 Limousines: Here at the Local Buzz desk, we like to get our hands dirty and keep our boots on the ground of these streets. While digging in the stacks of the hallowed Peoples Records, I came across two new-to-me releases on the local 100 Limousines label, and popped over to the listening station to give them a spin. It seemed like vinyl copies had been recently restocked at Peoples, and one in particular, HERE AND NOW by Kemetrix, has been sold out online. Not a lot of information is provided about 100 Limousines’ releases, and I can only describe the Kemetrix album as otherworldly yet wholly Detroit — a caustic sound collage influenced by Cybotron, Urban Tribe, and Sin City. Next up was IT DONT EXIST by Dunn, which is on the other end of the electronic music spectrum. Each side of the album is a continuous mix of deep ambient textures, with beautiful decaying drone compositions and ASMR-like synth runs that tickle your brain. Both albums are available on vinyl right now at Peoples Records, and probably other local outlets as well. Check out 100 Limousines Bandcamp page for their full catalog and digital downloads. —Joe

Music at Northern Lights lounge: As we mentioned earlier this year, Northern Lights Lounge has made their long-awaited return to New Center, and it didn’t take them long to get the music back on. While the programming is still warming up in these late summer months, you can catch legendary funk guitarist Dennis Coffey for free at 8 p.m. every Tuesday, among other great offerings. This week in particular, on Friday, Aug. 25, Detroit’s ambassador of underground dance music Mike “Agent X” Clark is bringing his Life Party to the lounge, featuring sets by Kevin Dysard, Tony Nova, Kalonji Mayaasa, Dr. Tingle Fingers, and Ma’dam Butterfly. As the summer begins to wind down, we recommend getting outside as much as you can, and what better way to do so than enjoying some great music on one of the most pleasant patios that Detroit has to offer. —Broccoli

An institution worth supporting: Right on the border of Detroit and Ferndale, Baker’s Keyboard Lounge has been one of the most important venues in Detroit’s jazz music scene for more than 80 years. Self-described as the “world’s oldest jazz club,” with its infamous keyboard-shaped bar and its storied history of guests from John Coltrane to Thelonious Monk to Dizzy Gillespie and beyond, the building is the place of legends, and the story of Detroit music would not be complete without its inclusion. We all know that Detroit is changing at a rapid pace, for good and bad reasons, so it’s important to remember that these historic businesses will not be around forever unless we continue to support them. So, if you haven’t already, or even if you have, make your way down to Baker’s Keyboard Lounge sometime soon to catch the J Hits Band (8-11 p.m. Sundays), the Ralphe Armstrong Trio (8-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays), or one of the many national and international acts that they host from out of town. —Broccoli

