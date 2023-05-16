Afro Nation festival coming to Detroit for the first time this summer

The Motor City is only the second American city to host the international festival, but we’re confused by the venue choice

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 4:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge South African singer and dancer Kamo Mphela performs at Afro Nation Ghana in 2022. - Michael Tubes
Michael Tubes
South African singer and dancer Kamo Mphela performs at Afro Nation Ghana in 2022.

One of the biggest afrobeats festivals in the world is making its way to Detroit this August.

Previously held in Ghana, Portugal, and Puerto Rico, Afro Nation will touch down in Detroit Aug. 19-20.

The live music festival celebrates genres from across the African diaspora including afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, hip-hop, R&B, amapiano, and other Afro-Caribbean and African American styles.

Detroit is the second U.S. city to host the festival, following its upcoming American debut in Miami on May 27-28. Nigerian acts Burna Boy and WizKid are headlining the Miami festival, but headliners have yet to be announced for the Detroit installation.

Afro Nation Detroit is presented in partnership with Bedrock and is expected to draw tens of thousands of people. The festivities will take place at the site of the former Brewster-Douglass Projects, which was purchased by Bedrock and renamed the “Bedrock Douglass Site.” The area was supposed to be developed into new apartments but appears to be an empty lot.

The Bedrock Douglass Site was once home to Motown legends like Diana Ross and Smokey Robinson. It was the first federally funded housing project for African Americans in the United States and is where a sizable portion of Detroit’s Black population was forced to relocate after the Black Bottom district was destroyed to build I-375. (The historical site holds a lot of trauma for Black Detroiters, and we’re curious why it was chosen as the festival’s venue.)

Afro Nation Detroit will also “feature additional activations and events to honor Detroit’s musical contributions to the world and highlight its connection to present day American, African, and global Black culture and music,” according to a press release.

For more information on the festival, see detroit.afronation.com.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Your guide to Movement Festival 2023 after parties and pre-parties

By Randiah Camille Green

A scene from Movement Festival 2022.

Detroit’s Masonic Temple unveils renovations

By Lee DeVito

The Masonic Temple showed off renovations made since it entered into a partnership with AEG Presents with an event on Thursday that included a silent disco.

Protomartyr to host album listening party at Detroit Tigers game

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Protomartyr to host album listening party at Detroit Tigers game

Here’s the full schedule for Detroit’s Movement Music Festival 2023

By Lee DeVito

A scene from Movement Music Festival 2022.

Also in Music

How Detroit saxophonist Dave McMurray became a Deadhead

By Jim McFarlin

Dave McMurray.

Protomartyr to host album listening party at Detroit Tigers game

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Protomartyr to host album listening party at Detroit Tigers game

Your guide to Movement Festival 2023 after parties and pre-parties

By Randiah Camille Green

A scene from Movement Festival 2022.

Detroit’s Masonic Temple unveils renovations

By Lee DeVito

The Masonic Temple showed off renovations made since it entered into a partnership with AEG Presents with an event on Thursday that included a silent disco.
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us