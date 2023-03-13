TLC and Shaggy announce summer tour with Pine Knob stop

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls, please stick to Pine Knob because that’s where TLC is playing in June.

TLC and Shaggy announced they’re teaming up for a “TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour.” The trek will stop in metro Detroit at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, Jun 25.

But it’s not just TLC and Shaggy performing their hits like “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” “Creep,” and “It Wasn’t Me” that we’re geeked about.

En Voguge and Sean Kingston are special guests on the tour, making it one big ‘ole 1990s/early 2000s throwback.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. via 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. VIP Packaages are also available which include premium tickets, access to the Takin’ It Back pre-show lounge, exclusive swag bags, and more.

The tour is sponsored by Citi, so Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets through citientertainment.com.

