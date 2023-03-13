TLC and Shaggy announce summer tour with Pine Knob stop

With special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston, it’s about to be a real throwback

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 2:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls, please stick to Pine Knob because that’s where TLC is playing in June.

TLC and Shaggy announced they’re teaming up for a “TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour.” The trek will stop in metro Detroit at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, Jun 25.

But it’s not just TLC and Shaggy performing their hits like “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” “Creep,” and “It Wasn’t Me” that we’re geeked about.

En Voguge and Sean Kingston are special guests on the tour, making it one big ‘ole 1990s/early 2000s throwback.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. via 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. VIP Packaages are also available which include premium tickets, access to the Takin’ It Back pre-show lounge, exclusive swag bags, and more.

The tour is sponsored by Citi, so Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets through citientertainment.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New music venue District 142 readies for opening in Wyandotte

By Lee DeVito

District 142 is owned by Julie Law and and Joshua Cade.

The Cure announces Pine Knob concert

By Lee DeVito

The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra will sell concert tickets for $3.13 on 313 Day

By Randiah Camille Green

Everybody in the 313, put your motherfucking hands up and follow me — not to an Eminem concert, but to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

From the mind of Richie Hawtin

By Michaelangelo Matos

From the mind of Richie Hawtin

Also in Music

New music venue District 142 readies for opening in Wyandotte

By Lee DeVito

District 142 is owned by Julie Law and and Joshua Cade.

From the mind of Richie Hawtin

By Michaelangelo Matos

From the mind of Richie Hawtin

Detroit’s 313 Day is back with a weekend full of events

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit’s 313 Day is back with a weekend full of events

Detroit Symphony Orchestra will sell concert tickets for $3.13 on 313 Day

By Randiah Camille Green

Everybody in the 313, put your motherfucking hands up and follow me — not to an Eminem concert, but to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us