Drake is coming to Detroit this summer on his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour

If Detroit had a twin, Drake would still choose Little Caesars Arena.

The “God’s Plan” rapper is coming to LCA on July 8 with 21 Savage on his “It’s All A Blur” tour. The tour marks Drake’s return to the stage for the first time in five years following the “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour” in 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. via 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Drakerelated.com, and Ticketmaster.com. Presales tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 15 for Cash App cardholders and via a promotion through Sprite on Thursday, March 16.

“It’s All A Blur” is apparently named for Drake’s sentiments about the last decade. In the past five years, he has released four albums — including his most recent album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and had all 16 songs debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

We still remember the days when Drake aka Aubrey Graham was playing wheelchair-bound Jimmy on Degrassi (which he apparently complained made him look “soft”). We should have known his future as a rapper was bright when his grandma said “A town to stay down, okkk” on that Degrassi Unscripted episode.

