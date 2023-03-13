Drake is coming to Detroit this summer on his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper hasn’t toured since 2018

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 10:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Drake will stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on July 8. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Drake will stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on July 8.

If Detroit had a twin, Drake would still choose Little Caesars Arena.

The “God’s Plan” rapper is coming to LCA on July 8 with 21 Savage on his “It’s All A Blur” tour. The tour marks Drake’s return to the stage for the first time in five years following the “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour” in 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. via 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Drakerelated.com, and Ticketmaster.com. Presales tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 15 for Cash App cardholders and via a promotion through Sprite on Thursday, March 16.

“It’s All A Blur” is apparently named for Drake’s sentiments about the last decade. In the past five years, he has released four albums — including his most recent album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and had all 16 songs debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

We still remember the days when Drake aka Aubrey Graham was playing wheelchair-bound Jimmy on Degrassi (which he apparently complained made him look “soft”). We should have known his future as a rapper was bright when his grandma said “A town to stay down, okkk” on that Degrassi Unscripted episode.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Cure announces Pine Knob concert

By Lee DeVito

The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

New music venue District 142 readies for opening in Wyandotte

By Lee DeVito

District 142 is owned by Julie Law and and Joshua Cade.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra will sell concert tickets for $3.13 on 313 Day

By Randiah Camille Green

Everybody in the 313, put your motherfucking hands up and follow me — not to an Eminem concert, but to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

From the mind of Richie Hawtin

By Michaelangelo Matos

From the mind of Richie Hawtin

Also in Music

New music venue District 142 readies for opening in Wyandotte

By Lee DeVito

District 142 is owned by Julie Law and and Joshua Cade.

From the mind of Richie Hawtin

By Michaelangelo Matos

From the mind of Richie Hawtin

Detroit’s 313 Day is back with a weekend full of events

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit’s 313 Day is back with a weekend full of events

Detroit Symphony Orchestra will sell concert tickets for $3.13 on 313 Day

By Randiah Camille Green

Everybody in the 313, put your motherfucking hands up and follow me — not to an Eminem concert, but to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us