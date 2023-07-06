The Eagles to perform in Detroit as part of ‘The Long Goodbye’ final tour

click to enlarge Ron Koch The Eagles.

Classic rock band the Eagles are landing.

After more than 50 years of performing, the band has announced that its upcoming “The Long Goodbye” tour will be its last. The tour is set to make a stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Friday, October 13.

The band will be joined by Steely Dan for the dates.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14 at 313presents.com, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com, with presale tickets and VIP packages available starting Wednesday, July 12.

The Eagles are Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey — son of the late Glenn Frey, who grew up in Royal Oak and died in 2016.

The band, which formed in 1971, has played more than 1,000 concerts. Its Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, going 38-times Platinum, while its Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum.

The band shared the following statement ahead of the tour:

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”



With love and gratitude,



The Eagles

