The Eagles to perform in Detroit as part of ‘The Long Goodbye’ final tour

The classic rock band will be joined by Steely Dan

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 7:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Eagles. - Ron Koch
Ron Koch
The Eagles.

Classic rock band the Eagles are landing.

After more than 50 years of performing, the band has announced that its upcoming “The Long Goodbye” tour will be its last. The tour is set to make a stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Friday, October 13.

The band will be joined by Steely Dan for the dates.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14 at 313presents.com, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com, with presale tickets and VIP packages available starting Wednesday, July 12.

The Eagles are Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey — son of the late Glenn Frey, who grew up in Royal Oak and died in 2016.

The band, which formed in 1971, has played more than 1,000 concerts. Its Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, going 38-times Platinum, while its Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum.

The band shared the following statement ahead of the tour:

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

With love and gratitude,

The Eagles

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Local Buzz: Spot Lite is giving Shigeto the reins for the full evening

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Zach Saginaw aka Shigeto.

Local Buzz: Why you should catch this West African band in Detroit

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Local Buzz: Why you should catch this West African band in Detroit

Parliament-Funkadelic is set to funk up Detroit’s African World Festival

By Randiah Camille Green

George Clinton promises to funk, the whole funk, and nothing but the funk.

Doja Cat is coming to Detroit with Ice Spice

By Randiah Camille Green

Doja Cat.

Also in Music

Local Buzz: Spot Lite is giving Shigeto the reins for the full evening

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Zach Saginaw aka Shigeto.

Local Buzz: Why you should catch this West African band in Detroit

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Local Buzz: Why you should catch this West African band in Detroit

DJ Minx's queer techno artist compilation brings back Women on Wax

By Randiah Camille Green

DJ Minx at Spot Lite, her home base.

Local Buzz: Zilched drops new single with aptly gothic music video

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Zilched, aka Chloe Drallos.
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us