Local Buzz: Spot Lite is giving Shigeto the reins for the full evening

Spot Lite hands Shigeto the controls: First gaining acclaim over 10 years ago for his downtempo, hip-hop-inspired music, Shigeto’s early tracks are indebted to Flying Lotus’s downtown L.A. beat scene and the transformative drum patterns of J Dilla. However, Zach Saginaw’s first musical foray was drumming, specifically jazz drumming, which he started from an early age. You can hear this pedigree in his more recent albums and collaborations, leaning into that distinctive Detroit sound which combines jazz with soulful, steady house. This Saturday, July 8, Spot Lite is giving Shigeto the reins for the full evening, granting him the opportunity to showcase the full breadth of what he is capable of. When given the proper platform, a Shigeto set turns into a family affair; while we don’t know what kind of surprises he has planned yet, I’m anticipating some combination of live jazz improvisation, amazing guest vocalists, and perhaps even a live beat set. Again, just speculation, and even if Saginaw serves up a five-hour DJ set, you can expect it to keep you entertained until it’s time for your late-night coney. Advance tickets are available via Resident Advisor, with tiered pricing to reward those who act fast. —Joe

An experimental music video night: On the fringes of Hamtramck sits Outer Limits Lounge, decorated with a smattering of vintage memorabilia that would make any professional eBay seller seethe with jealousy. The bar has an affinity for the bizarre, the kooky, and the freaky, making it the perfect atmosphere for a night of “decrepit media/ video art/ all things weird & smutty” from Philadelphia-based curator Chrissy Marie Jones (better known as 1-800-HOT-DUCK). This Friday, July 7, Jones will be traveling to Detroit (and then Hamtramck) to host an evening of her compilations, with a special focus on music videos. To round out the evening, Outer Limits will also host performances from experimental heavyweights Aaron Dilloway (Wolf Eyes), Pod Blotz, and Jimbo Easter, as well as DJ duties from Quilt Boy and Benny Liquid. The show starts at 7 p.m., with a sliding scale cover of $10-20, and I honestly don’t know exactly what to expect, but you can prime yourself with @1800hotduck on Instagram. —Joe

Apropos brings the right energy latest track: Most of modern media is very of the moment, but Apropos released a song a few weeks ago that you need to hear if you haven’t already. “Please” dropped on Juneteenth as a song and video, and the artistic detail of the visuals (courtesy of Cy Abdelnour) adds a sense of gravity to Apropos’s already stellar performance. The song explores themes of loss, discovery, and ultimately stubborn resoluteness, and features vocal effects on Apropos’s voice that seem to be a new exploratory direction for an artist whose raw vocal talent could carry itself any day of the week. The song represents a complicated mix of emotions that is hard to represent in just over 2 minutes’ time, but the video somehow functions as both a full story and a cliff-hanger, leaving the viewer wanting more without feeling like they were shorted. We can only hope that this means more music is coming from Apropos soon, so for now we will just enjoy this snippet and wait eagerly for whatever comes next. —Broccoli

The party that you didn’t know you needed: Local DJ-designer-etc. Garrison XR has built quite the presence in Detroit music lately. Pride weekend they were all over the place, playing multiple shows including Motor City Pride itself, and their loyal following is evident whenever the XOXR squad pulls up to any party that they play. XOXR seems to be more of a movement than a brand in many respects (we’re still not exactly sure tbh), but regardless of how it is defined, The XOXR Monthly at the High Dive has hosted some of the most low-key impressive lineups in the city as of late. The bill this month features BODYWORXX’s own Dretraxx as well as rising local artist Lo Dazz, and if you’ve never been to a party at the High Dive, they can definitely get a little wild. So if you’re willing to venture out a bit to experience a rare Hamtramck dance moment, High Dive is the place to be on July 8. —Broccoli

