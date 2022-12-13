SZA announces ‘SOS’ arena tour with Detroit stop

The singer will perform at Little Caesars Arena in February

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 10:50 am

click to enlarge SZA performing in 2019. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
SZA performing in 2019.

Days after dropping her anticipated sophomore record SOS, R&B sensation SZA has announced her first arena tour, which includes a stop in Detroit.

The singer will perform at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Feb. 24 with support from Omar Apollo.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

SZA last performed in Detroit in 2017 at the Fillmore in support of her breakthrough album Ctrl.

SOS has received praise for packing songs in seemingly every conceivable genre into a little more than one hour, including soul and R&B but also rap and even Avril Lavigne-esque pop punk.

Rumor has it that SZA has collaborated with Detroit-born Lizzo for a track on the deluxe version of SOS, allegedly titled “Boy from South Detroit,” which would be a pretty funny Journey reference. (Also, as anyone from Detroit knows, there is no such thing as “South Detroit.”)

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit rapper Baby Money talks music, 12th Street, Quality Control, and taking care of his family

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit rapper Baby Money talks music, 12th Street, Quality Control, and taking care of his family

Detroit Symphony Orchestra bans attendee who shouted racial slur

By Lee DeVito

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Janet Jackson announces tour with a stop in Detroit

By Alex Washington

Janet Jackson

R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79

By Lee DeVito

R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79

Also in Music

DJ Minx caps off a hell of a year with final residency of 2022, and more Detroit music news

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

DJ Minx at Spot Lite, her home base.

R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79

By Lee DeVito

R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79

Detroit Symphony Orchestra bans attendee who shouted racial slur

By Lee DeVito

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Babyface Ray talks his career, collaborations, and more on the ‘Rap Radar’ podcast

By Alex Washington

Rapper Babyface Ray (center) with Elliot Wilson (left) and Brian "B.Dot" Miller (right) of the Rap Radar podcast.
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us