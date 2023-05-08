Smokey Robinson announces Detroit concert

click to enlarge Shutterstock Smokey Robinson performing in 2012.

Smokey Robinson is set to return to Detroit’s Fox Theatre, nearly 35 years after he performed at the concert venue’s grand reopening on Nov. 19, 1988.

On Monday, the Motown singer announced a homecoming show scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at 313presents.com and ticketmaster.com.

The singer was born and raised in Detroit, and encouraged Berry Gordy to found Motown Records, which made Smokey Robinson a star. Robinson penned “Shop Around,” which performed by his group the Miracles became Motown’s first million-selling hit.

Other Robinson-penned Miracles hits include “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “Ooo Baby Baby,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Going to a Go-Go,” “More Love,” “Tears of a Clown” (co-written with Stevie Wonder), and “I Second That Emotion.” Robinson’s success with Motown eventually led to him becoming vice president of the company.

At age 83, Robinson is still recording and touring. His latest record, titled Gasms, was released last month.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter