Skilla Baby’s Detroit birthday bash gets shut down early after venue issues

The show was originally scheduled for the Masonic Temple Theatre and was moved to the Riverside Marina before fire marshals ended it

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 1:37 pm

click to enlarge Skilla Baby performing on 313 Day. - Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison
Skilla Baby performing on 313 Day.

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby’s “We Eat The Most Birthday Bash” seemed doomed before it ever even began. Originally intended to be held at the Masonic Temple Theatre, the show was canceled at the last minute and moved to a new venue only to be shut down midway through.

Skilla Baby’s manager Eastside Juan confirmed to Metro Times that fire marshals halted the show at the Riverside Marina around 8:30 p.m., only a few songs into the rapper’s set. Videos of the concert show Skilla Baby and others telling the crowd to “get back,” which Juan says was due to audience members jumping over security gates.

Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris tells Metro Times the show was cut short because organizers did not have the proper use permit, security, or emergency medical staff onsite.

“If you’re not in compliance, that’s the norm around the nation,” he says about the concert being shut down. “We don’'t want anybody to get hurt.”

Chief Harris could not confirm whether there was a specific incident of safety concern at the show.

In a social media post, Skilla Baby alleged that the Masonic Temple show was canceled after the Detroit Police Department contacted the venue with concerns over alleged threats of violence. DPD and venue operator AEG Presents would not tell Metro Times if a specific threat was made.

Related
Skilla Baby and Tee Grizzley perform in Detroit on 313 Day.

Skilla Baby concert finds new venue after questionable cancellation at Masonic Temple: The rapper alleges DPD presented false concerns over ‘gang banging’ and gun violence to get the show shut down

