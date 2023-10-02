Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees bring ‘Miseducation’ 25th anniversary tour to Detroit

click to enlarge Irma Mchedlishvili Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Last month, singer Ms. Lauryn Hill surprised fans by reuniting with her former group the Fugees during the headlining set of the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Due to popular demand, the Fugees will now join Hill on as co-headliners on additional dates of her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour, including a stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at 313presents.com, ticketmaster.com, and mslaurynhill.com.

Of the reunion, Hill had this to say:

“I’ve almost felt compelled to carry a torch or to keep a light shining regarding the continual performance of the Miseducation album. I believe there’s been a reason for that — and the Fugees coming back together for performances too feels like unfinished business we’re destined to handle. The connections are real and uncanny, and the magic and synergy between us has not been deterred by time. I believe the messages that we and the art we made embody something moving, meaningful and important for us and for the world. We gave voice and image to possibilities that emblazoned so many musical directions after us. As we were inspired, we also inspired countless artists who have shown up to express themselves in this musical space. Both the Miseducation and the Fugees’ material challenged and expanded convention, by paying homage to the past, while richly embracing the present, and emblazoning the trail for the future. We represent not just ourselves but our influences and our peers who took art, culture and inspiration very seriously — who reshaped the landscape for ourselves and for those who would follow after us. I’m grateful to be able to celebrate this classic material and re-present it to an audience in this time.”

Fugees member Pras added:

“Reuniting with Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean for the Miseducation Tour is a full circle moment. Lauryn’s profound lyricism and mastery of hip hop, reggae, and soul created an undeniable masterpiece with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Combined with our groundbreaking album The Score, this body of work shaped the soundtrack of a generation. It represented a renaissance of culture, politics, and spirituality in hip hop. I’m honored to reunite on stage and pay tribute to Lauryn’s immense talent and timeless music. I look forward to celebrating with fans worldwide who have supported us for over 25 years. This tour is about the power of music to leave an indelible impact.”

Fugees member Wyclef continued:

“I can’t wait to hit that stage with my band mates. No one will wanna miss this. It’s what I call lighting in a bottle.”

Released in 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was the first ever hip-hop album to receive an Album Of The Year Grammy Award, and the Diamond-certified hit was entered into the Library of Congress in 2015. The Fugees’ 1996 album The Score peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was certified 7× Platinum.

