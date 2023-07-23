R&B singer Monica jumps into crowd at Detroit concert to stop a man from hitting a woman

‘That shit triggered me,’ the singer said during her set at the Riverfront Music Festival

By on Sun, Jul 23, 2023 at 10:13 am

The crowd at Detroit's Riverfront Music Festival erupted in cheers after the singer Monica broke up a fight.
Screenshot via @TheeKAlexis, Twitter
The crowd at Detroit’s Riverfront Music Festival erupted in cheers after the singer Monica broke up a fight.

Detroit’s new Riverfront Music Festival came to a halt on Saturday night when an altercation broke out in the crowd, causing the singer Monica to leave the stage and personally break up the fight.

Videos posted to social media show the 42-year-old singer climb down from the Hart Plaza stage after she appeared to see a man hitting a woman.

“You don’t hit no fuckin’ lady like that,” the singer said from the crowd.

After Monica was helped back up to the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers. But the singer was visibly upset.

“I want to apologize, ya’ll, that shit triggered me,” she said. “I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my fuckin’ temper. I apologize ya’ll. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

She added, “I was gonna knock [his] ass out with this fuckin’ mic.”

The singer apologized several more times, eventually regaining her composure and continuing the concert.

@blackbeautybubble Monica About That Life! A man was Spotted in the Crowd Hitting his Girlfriend in the Face so Monica Jumped off stage to confront him! She said seeing him hit that woman was triggering to her! #monica #monicaconcert #domesticviolenceawareness #concert #artist #fighter ♬ original sound - Black Beauty Bubble

When asked for comment, the Riverfront Music Festival spokesperson Andrus Macdonald addressed the incident in a statement.

First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival. Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well.

We are truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence. We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable.

To our festival-goers, the well-being and safety of our audience, artists, and staff are always our top priority. We would also like to commend our attendees for their patience and understanding throughout this event. Your cheers of support for Monica truly embodies the spirit of our community and the music we celebrate.

This article was updated with a statement from Riverfront Music Festival organizers.

