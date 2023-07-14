Detroit’s new Riverfront Music Festival brings R&B to Hart Plaza

Ashanti and Monica will headline the event

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 2:15 pm

click to enlarge Ashanti. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Ashanti.

While hip-hop has evolved into the biggest commercial genre of music, R&B has been criticized for losing its way. Mix 92.3 seeks to disprove that with its inaugural Riverfront Music Festival. Headlining the event are R&B divas Ashanti and Monica, who have sold over 20 million albums combined; the completely R&B line-up also includes local artists Neisha Nashae, Baby Black, and Cristy. The fest will also feature the city’s largest R&B Sing Along featuring the Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy and hosted by Quiet Storm’s own J. Neely and Justin Floyd. Meanwhile, national recording artist and fashionista Saucy Santana will host a “Rip the Riverfront” fashion show, while Flavor of Love and Detroit native Deelishis will serve as an emcee. The event will offer food trucks, alcoholic beverages, and local retail vendors. Guests can bring their own lawn chairs to sit back and enjoy the shows. —Kahn Santori Davison

From noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 22; Hart Plaza, Detroit. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $35-$125; 21+.

About The Author

Kahn Santori Davison

Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
