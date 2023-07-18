Local Buzz: Detroit’s Dames Brown release ‘Glory’ from upcoming debut

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Dames Brown.

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it it [email protected].

Toughie is coming for your heartstrings: Detroit-based indie band Toughie just dropped its debut EP mirror room in March, and they recently followed it up late last month with a new track “preheaven.” They’re playing their only show of the summer this Saturday, July 22 at Lager House (no longer “PJ’s”) in Corktown, and if you’ve never seen them before, I highly recommend it. Like most good bands, they’re able to breathe new life into their recorded material in their live shows, giving you not just sounds and stories to connect to, but also people to connect with. Music is made by people, after all, and while maintaining the fourth-wall can be enticing for the music business and for artists that have some kind of “brand” to keep up, every once in a while it’s refreshing to just go to a show and see normal people playing good music because they enjoy doing it. Josie Palmer, Pia the Band, and Empress Eyes will be performing as well, tickets are available at thelagerhouse.com and at the door. —Broccoli

Concert of Colors celebrates 31 years of diversity: Detroit’s annual Concert of Colors is a local treasure, bringing global music from around the world right to our doorstep in a celebration of the city’s diversity and rich musical history. This year, the free, 5-day event will return for its 31st year; in their own words, “World music, including the indigenous music of the Motor City, is the major focus of the Concert of Colors, but not the only focus. The festival also offers ethnic food, merchandise vendors, movies, poetry, children’s activities and much more.” Starting with a modest showcase at the Chene Park riverfront back in the ’90s, the festival has since become a staple of Detroit’s summer music calendar, and is one of the few remaining large scale, free-admission music festivals in the area. You can check out past iterations of the festival by visiting the “history” page on their website, and you can find tickets and more information at concertofcolors.com. —Broccoli

New free-flowin’ rhymes and beats: Two Detroit natives unite on their new Afro Bebop EP, with veteran beatsmith Illingsworth providing a textural, funky foundation for viral sensation Curtis Roach’s acrobatic flow. The tracks clock in at some pretty short run times, but only because the duo crafts each mood instantaneously, say what they need to and split. The lead single “007 wit da Afro” serves as the project’s centerpiece, complete with a catchy (albeit repetitive) hook that I can already see hundreds of TikTok creators synching it to their videos. There’s a playfulness to the song, but these dudes are having serious fun. The project feels natural and effortless, a testament to both of these artists’ skills and also their instant chemistry. Listeners can replay this EP two or three times and hear something new, whether it’s in Illingsworth’s deceptively deep productions or Curtis’ quick-witted lines. You can hear the Afro Bebop EP on all major streamers, and also support the artists directly by downloading it via Curtis Roach’s Bandcamp page. —Joe

You can always count on Dames Brown: The self-described “supergroup” Dames Brown have gained acclaim in recent years for their unbelievably high-energy live performances, and as the secret weapon of top Detroit producers. The Dames, aka Athena Johnson, Teresa Marbury, and Larae, have collaborated with the likes of Will Sessions, Andres, Waajeed, and Amp Fiddler to infuse unparalleled gospel harmonies into all kinds of tracks across the dance music spectrum. Now they are taking center stage, with their debut album due out soon on Defected Records, a U.K. label considered a leader in modern dance music. The latest single from the album is titled “Glory”, and it comes equipped with a feature from Waajeed and remix duties from Floorplan (the father-daughter techno duo of Robert and Lyric Hood) and Chicago legend Kelly G. As we reach summer’s midpoint, “Glory” is here to give you the heat of Ibiza mixed with the soul of Detroit. You can hear the original single plus the remixes on all major streamers, or take a listen on Defected’s Bandcamp to support directly. —Joe

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter