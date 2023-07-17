Detroit named 11th greatest music city in the world

Can’t forget the Motor City

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 9:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Motown Records’ historic “Hitsville U.S.A.” - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Motown Records’ historic “Hitsville U.S.A.”

In news that should come as no real surprise, Detroit has been deemed a global hotspot for music fans.

According to a new study by live events ticketing company SeatPick, Detroit ranked at No. 11 in a list of Best Cities for Music Lovers.

“Scoring 8.28 out of 10 and the eleventh-best music hotspot is Detroit, Michigan,” the study says. “The Motor City has 42 music venues, including the Fillmore and the Magic Stick up to the Ford Field where 895 live concerts are planned in the next year, including Beyoncé and Chris Staples. 1,033 artists/bands originate from Detroit, including ‘Rap God’ Eminem and the ‘Queen of Soul’, the late Aretha Franklin.”

SeatPick took a list of the top 50 cities known for music and analyzed each based on a variety of factors, including the number of venues, festivals, live concerts, record stories, music instrument stores, and the artists and bands from each city.

According to the study, as of June 29, 2023, Detroit has 42 music venues, four music festivals planned, 895 live concerts planned, 38 record stores, 38 musical instrument stores, and 1,033 artists from the city.

The only cities with more artists from them were New York (3,061), London (2,850), Los Angeles (2,516), and Chicago (1,795).

Detroit’s ranking followed, in order, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Nashville, Seattle, Austin, Denver, Boston, and Atlanta.

You can read the full study at seatpick.com.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit’s new Riverfront Music Festival brings R&B to Hart Plaza

By Kahn Santori Davison

Ashanti.

Sober dance meetups emphasize consent and free movement ‘without judgment’ in Detroit and Ann Arbor

By Randiah Camille Green

Ecstatic Dance in Detroit offers “conscious clubbing” as an emotional catharsis.

10th annual Raise the Flag fest celebrates Detroit’s awesome music scene

By Lee DeVito

10th annual Raise the Flag fest celebrates Detroit’s awesome music scene (2)

Local Buzz: Spot Lite is giving Shigeto the reins for the full evening

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Zach Saginaw aka Shigeto.

Also in Music

10th annual Raise the Flag fest celebrates Detroit’s awesome music scene

By Lee DeVito

10th annual Raise the Flag fest celebrates Detroit’s awesome music scene (2)

Detroit’s new Riverfront Music Festival brings R&B to Hart Plaza

By Kahn Santori Davison

Ashanti.

A2 Jazz Fest announces lineup with Goldings, Bernstein & Stewart, Allan Dennard Quintet, and more

By Lee DeVito

Allen Dennard.

Sober dance meetups emphasize consent and free movement ‘without judgment’ in Detroit and Ann Arbor

By Randiah Camille Green

Ecstatic Dance in Detroit offers “conscious clubbing” as an emotional catharsis.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us