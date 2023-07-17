Detroit named 11th greatest music city in the world

click to enlarge Shutterstock Motown Records’ historic “Hitsville U.S.A.”

In news that should come as no real surprise, Detroit has been deemed a global hotspot for music fans.

According to a new study by live events ticketing company SeatPick, Detroit ranked at No. 11 in a list of Best Cities for Music Lovers.

“Scoring 8.28 out of 10 and the eleventh-best music hotspot is Detroit, Michigan,” the study says. “The Motor City has 42 music venues, including the Fillmore and the Magic Stick up to the Ford Field where 895 live concerts are planned in the next year, including Beyoncé and Chris Staples. 1,033 artists/bands originate from Detroit, including ‘Rap God’ Eminem and the ‘Queen of Soul’, the late Aretha Franklin.”

SeatPick took a list of the top 50 cities known for music and analyzed each based on a variety of factors, including the number of venues, festivals, live concerts, record stories, music instrument stores, and the artists and bands from each city.

According to the study, as of June 29, 2023, Detroit has 42 music venues, four music festivals planned, 895 live concerts planned, 38 record stores, 38 musical instrument stores, and 1,033 artists from the city.

The only cities with more artists from them were New York (3,061), London (2,850), Los Angeles (2,516), and Chicago (1,795).

Detroit’s ranking followed, in order, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Nashville, Seattle, Austin, Denver, Boston, and Atlanta.

You can read the full study at seatpick.com.

