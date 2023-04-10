Motown Museum launches new residency program for young entrepreneurs

Pop Shop Entrepreneur in Residence Program will give four teenagers a summer pop-up plus an $800 stipend to fuel their business

By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 2:06 pm

click to enlarge Motown Museum chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry unveiled the museum’s new Rocket Plaza in August. - Courtesy of the Motown Museum
Courtesy of the Motown Museum
Motown Museum chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry unveiled the museum’s new Rocket Plaza in August.

The Motown Museum is looking to incubate the next generation of Detroit music entrepreneurs with a new residency.

On Monday, the museum announced its new Pop Shop Entrepreneur in Residence Program for youth ages 13-18 “to create a business tangentially connected to the music industry.” As part of its Hitsville NEXT programming, the residency will offer four aspiring business owners a three-month mentorship with a seasoned professional in their selected career space.

Cohorts will host a pop-up for their business at the Motown Museum Rocket Plaza throughout the summer and will receive an $800 stipend reminiscent of the start-up loan Berry Gordy Jr. received from his family in 1959.

Participating entrepreneurs will work closely with their paired mentor who will share industry wisdom and connections. The Motown Museum will also promote participants’ businesses on its social media platforms.

Online applications for the residency are open through May 10.

