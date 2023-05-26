Metro Times and Eastern Palace Club announce Sandbar Summerfest

The Key West-inspired event will feature tropical tunes, food trucks, cocktails, and more

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 10:23 am

click to enlarge Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club has been reborn as a Key West-themed bar. - Courtesy of Eastern Palace Club
Courtesy of Eastern Palace Club
Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club has been reborn as a Key West-themed bar.

A new event from Metro Times and the new Eastern Palace Club bar will transform Hazel Park’s South End into a tropical staycation destination.

The newly announced Sandbar Summerfest is set for Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at and around Eastern Palace Club, located at 21509 John R. Rd.

The block party-style event will feature live music in genres like yacht rock, reggae, and more, featuring tribute acts including Air Margaritaville (Jimmy Buffet ) and Raising the Dead (Grateful Dead). Local reggae and ska band Superdot will also close out the fest with a 30th anniversary performance.

Other offerings include food trucks, games, and refreshments like cocktails, mocktails, and beer.

Sandbar Summerfest is open to the public from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

More information will be available at sandbarsummerfest.com... but mark your calendars now.

Event Details
Sandbar Summerfest

Sandbar Summerfest

Sat., June 24, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., June 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Eastern Palace Club 21509 John R Rd., Hazel Park Oakland County

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
