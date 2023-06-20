Local Buzz: Zilched drops new single with aptly gothic music video

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Zilched, aka Chloe Drallos.

New single from Zilched: “I wrote most of the song at Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit around the time it had been flooding in the city,” says Zilched, aka Chloe Drallos, of latest single “The Flood.” With the first single off of her upcoming album Earthly Delights, Drallos comes out swinging, enlisting acclaimed director Alex Ross Perry for the appropriately spooky music video. The lo-fi visuals, often displayed as a diptych, see Zilched roaming around a cemetery, admiring the more beautiful side of death. The camera hangs on flowers, huge arches, and ornate headstones while Drallos sings her goth-rock melodies directly to you. Zilched is strutting out on a small tour this month, to celebrate the lead up to the album’s release on Aug. 11. I’m sure we can expect an album release show closer to that date, but for now you can pre-order the album via Young Heavy Souls on Bandcamp to secure your red vinyl copy. —Joe

Free concert on Detroit Public Library lawn: The city’s huge annual pre-July 4 fireworks display draws an equally gigantic crowd to downtown Detroit every year, and although I’ve never been in person, it is reportedly quite a hellish driving and parking experience. Why not make the evening less stressful, and start your celebration away from all the craziness a little further north? At the main branch of the Detroit Public Library, they’ve put together a little pre-fireworks show of their own, hosted on the underutilized green space in front of the building. Kicking off at 3 p.m., the showcase will feature live music from bands Day Residue (crunchy punk guitars with cutting vocals) and Of House (head-bobbing, dreamy shoegaze), with DJ duties handled by Wetdog. It’s the perfect pre-party event for attending the fireworks show, while also not too close to the downtown chaos for anyone interested in a free concert from two consistently good local acts. You can see more details on the Detroit Public Library’s Eventbrite page, but really all you need to do is show up at 3 p.m. ready to rock. —Joe

Backwoods and Bonfires levels up: I remember going to Backwoods and Bonfires as a young “music journalist” 5-6 years ago, pulling up to some random spot where organizers were making a heroic attempt to outfit the space as a DIY festival venue, so seeing the event being hosted at the Russell Industrial Center this year is a true testament to the event’s progression. They are tapped in with local talent, they engage with vendors and co-sponsors, and they basically do everything that a grassroots festival should be doing. Plus they always bring in some notable outside talent, and this year they’ll be featuring Sukihana, Trina, and Rocky Badd to that effect. If you’re into Detroit hip-hop and you’re down to explore the breadth of experience that it has to offer, Backwoods and Bonfires is an event that is well worth attending. It’s all happening from 2-9 p.m. this Saturday, June 24, and tickets are available online at BNBFestival.com. —Broccoli

DJ Qu, Ondo / Gusto, and Loren at TV Lounge: Whether you like Resident Advisor as a platform or not (there are a lot of opinions out there), most events that earn an “RA Pick” are at least worth considering when it comes to dance music. As far as that goes, their description of this weekend’s event at TV Lounge is as follows: “New Jersey-based psychedelic deep house maestro DJ Qu brings his unmatched and unique sound to TV Lounge for an unforgettable masterclass. Not to be missed.” Simple enough, and while I’m not an expert, the fact that the lineup also features Ondo / Gusto of Hot Mass as well as a set from Detroit’s own Loren is enough for me. The patio at TV Lounge is debatably one of the best in the city when it comes to dance parties, and wherever you end up experiencing the music that night, I’m willing to wager that it’s a safe bet for a good time. Tickets available via you know where. —Broccoli

