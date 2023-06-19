Here’s the music schedule for Hazel Park’s Sandbar Summerfest

click to enlarge Courtesy of Eastern Palace Club Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club has been reborn as a Key West-themed bar.

Are you ready for Sandbar Summerfest? This new Metro Times event transforms Hazel Park into a tropical getaway with music, refreshments, games, and more.

The block party will be held on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at John R Raod and Nine Mile Road, adjacent to the newly reopened Eastern Palace Club, our partner in the event.

Live entertainment keeps the beach-theme going with reggae, ska, yacht rock, and more, including tribute acts Air Margaritaville (Jimmy Buffet ) and Raising the Dead (Grateful Dead). Local ska band Superdot will close out the fest with a 30th anniversary performance.

Here’s the full schedule:

Saturday

11:15 a.m. Tropical Beats Duo 12:45 p.m. Surf Zup 2:15 p.m. One Love 3:45 p.m. The Kroon Band 5:30 p.m. Air Margaritaville 7:30 p.m. Raising the Dead

Sunday

11 a.m. Sweet Willie Tea 12 p.m. Leaky Tikis 1:15 p.m. Belle Islanders 2:30 p.m. Yacht-Seas 3:45 p.m. Theo GridIron 5 p.m. Superdor 30th anniversary show

We’ll also be whipping up some summer cocktails and mocktails, and barbecue food vendors including Smoke Ring BBQ, House of Barbecue, Backdraft BBQ, and others.

The party runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More information is available at sandbarsummerfest.com.

