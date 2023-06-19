Here’s the music schedule for Hazel Park’s Sandbar Summerfest

The new Metro Times event is this weeknd

By on Mon, Jun 19, 2023 at 10:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club has been reborn as a Key West-themed bar. - Courtesy of Eastern Palace Club
Courtesy of Eastern Palace Club
Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club has been reborn as a Key West-themed bar.

Are you ready for Sandbar Summerfest? This new Metro Times event transforms Hazel Park into a tropical getaway with music, refreshments, games, and more.

The block party will be held on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at John R Raod and Nine Mile Road, adjacent to the newly reopened Eastern Palace Club, our partner in the event.

Live entertainment keeps the beach-theme going with reggae, ska, yacht rock, and more, including tribute acts Air Margaritaville (Jimmy Buffet ) and Raising the Dead (Grateful Dead). Local ska band Superdot will close out the fest with a 30th anniversary performance.

Related
Metro Times and Eastern Palace Club announce Sandbar Summerfest

Metro Times and Eastern Palace Club announce Sandbar Summerfest in Hazel Park: The Key West-inspired event will feature tropical tunes, food trucks, cocktails, and more

Here’s the full schedule:

Saturday

11:15 a.m. Tropical Beats Duo

12:45 p.m. Surf Zup

2:15 p.m. One Love

3:45 p.m. The Kroon Band

5:30 p.m. Air Margaritaville

7:30 p.m. Raising the Dead

Sunday

11 a.m. Sweet Willie Tea

12 p.m. Leaky Tikis

1:15 p.m. Belle Islanders

2:30 p.m. Yacht-Seas

3:45 p.m. Theo GridIron

5 p.m. Superdor 30th anniversary show

We’ll also be whipping up some summer cocktails and mocktails, and barbecue food vendors including Smoke Ring BBQ, House of Barbecue, Backdraft BBQ, and others.

The party runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More information is available at sandbarsummerfest.com.

Related
A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance

A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance: From horse-racing to high-end pop-ups

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Parking issues at Pine Knob caused fans to miss the Cure’s sold-out concert

By Lee DeVito

The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

Parliament-Funkadelic is set to funk up Detroit’s African World Festival

By Randiah Camille Green

George Clinton promises to funk, the whole funk, and nothing but the funk.

Alice Cooper will drop new album ‘Road’ in August

By Randiah Camille Green

Mom, Alice is playing with snakes again!

GRiZ announces hiatus from music for ‘foreseeable future’

By Randiah Camille Green

All I want for GRiZMAS is you.

Also in Music

Parking issues at Pine Knob caused fans to miss the Cure’s sold-out concert

By Lee DeVito

The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

Alice Cooper will drop new album ‘Road’ in August

By Randiah Camille Green

Mom, Alice is playing with snakes again!

Local Buzz: A jazzy summer solstice celebration at Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Sosnick Courtyard

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Music returns to the DSO’s Sosnick Courtyard.

Rapper Boldy James performs first post-car crash show in Detroit

By Eli Day

Rapper Boldy James performs first post-car crash show in Detroit
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us