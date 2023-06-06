Local Buzz: Detroit psych rock band Moonwalks is back with first album in five years

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Moonwalks.

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it it [email protected].

The return of Moonwalks: Although they hail from Detroit, the latest Moonwalks album might lead you to believe they originated from an abandoned ghost town out west. Western Mystery Tradition is the trio’s first new album in five years, and in that time their sound has expanded to cosmic proportions. The album, released last month via Fuzz Club records in London, mixes the psychedelia of the ’60s/’70s with propulsive garage guitar tones and a sprinkle of surf rock on top. The songs could soundtrack a cowboy’s cosmic journey around the western U.S., but also would sound right at home emitting from Detroit’s historic Grande Ballroom during its heyday. Moonwalks will hit the road this summer for an extensive European tour in support of the album, but hopefully they return home later this year to help their hometown fans enjoy the last bits of summer. Western Mystery Tradition is available digitally or on ultra-clear vinyl via Moonwalks/Fuzz Club’s Bandcamp page, and also on major streaming platforms. —Joe

Duane Gholston is now DUANE: Duane Gholston has gone by many names — the Jet Black Eel, the Teenage Weirdo, and (my personal favorite) the Brand New Dog — but on his latest single, he has landed on the mononym DUANE. Using the singular name is right in line with the pop divas that DUANE takes inspiration from, and on latest single “i wanna be UR light” his DIY dance sound is on full display. It may sound simple, but DUANE songs are always characterized by one thing: fun. DUANE’s unabashed love for simple pop hooks and retro electronic production constructs the perfect candy-coated, youthful bops. “i wanna be UR light” is available for download via DUANE’s Bandcamp page, and you can also find it on major streaming platforms. To celebrate its release further, DUANE is playing live at the monthly Technically Yeah residency, Thursday, June 8 at UFO Factory. I recommend seeing him live when you have the opportunity — DUANE’s stage presence is one of a kind. Cover is $10. —Joe

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog at Marble Bar: You may not have heard of Marc Ribot before, but I’ll bet you’ve heard of some of his collaborators: Elvis Costello, Neko Case, and Elton John, to name a few. As a teen he grew up playing in garage rock bands in New Jersey while studying under Haitian classical guitarist and composer Frantz Casseus, and these varied influences and more have resulted in an artistic career that is mysterious, chaotic, and storied for those in the know. On their upcoming album Connection, coming on July 14, Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog have “pushed their long-brewing tension between traditional pop songcraft and avant garde improvisational music to the breaking point, bridging their customary genre-agnostic approach with elements of glam boogie, minimalist disco, psychedelic boogaloo, garage-punk-against-the-machine agitprop, and so much more,” according to their Bandcamp page. As a part of their promo run, Marc Ribot and bandmates Shahzad Ismaily and Ches Smith are bringing their ever-evolving sound to Marble Bar on Thursday, June 8, with support form Jake Aho (who is also frontman for the excellent local Detroit band, Toeheads). —Broccoli

It’s time for Motor City Pride: Hart Plaza has had a pretty wild run these last few weeks. First there was Movement Music Festival over Memorial Day, then the Grand Prix downtown for the first time in 32 years, and now this weekend we have the annual Motor City Pride festival on June 10 and 11. To say that the lineup is stacked would be a sorry understatement: Sienna Liggins returns to Detroit on Saturday to perform live on the Pride stage with a Robyn-themed dance party to follow, and several drag performances will also be featured on that same stage both Saturday and Sunday. On the Festival stage you’ve got an excellent selection of live music both days, featuring the likes of The Idiot Kids, Synthia Looper, CHECKER, and Acts of Violets, among others. Lastly, on the Riverfront Dance stage, you can basically relive Movement all over again with some of the city’s best selectors, including Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale, John Collins, TYLR_, Ashton Swinton b2b Garrison XR, and more. And that’s just the music part of the event! You can find more information and buy your tickets at motorcitypride.org. —Broccoli

