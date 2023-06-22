DJ Minx's queer techno artist compilation brings back Women on Wax

‘DJ Minx Presents: Queendom Vol. 1’ comes out June 23

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 3:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge DJ Minx at Spot Lite, her home base. - Viola Klocko
Viola Klocko
DJ Minx at Spot Lite, her home base.

This year DJ Minx is fully owning her queendom. Detroit’s “First Lady of Wax” is set to release a compilation of queer techno artists for Pride month.

Finally, we have something to look forward to after what seems like metro Detroit's worst Pride month ever (we're looking at you, Hamtramck).

The compilation, titled DJ Minx Presents: Queendom Vol. 1, includes new upbeat house tracks from Shaun J. Wright, Nita Aviance, Sydney Blu, DJ Cent, Debbie Graham, and Minx herself. It will be released on Minx’s Women on Wax label on June 23.

Minx came out publicly as a lesbian on Instagram in 2021, writing, "People suffer from emotional anxiety at the mere thought of 'coming out', but the stress of not doing so is taking up WAY too much of my space and is shaking my energy to the core. So here I am. Minx, DJ, producer, Momma, partner, lesbian, friend."

She released her latest EP The Throne on Higher Ground in May before playing at Movement, where she curated her own stage of house music for the second year in a row. She'll also play Detroit's other techno festival, Charivari, on August 11. That festival is dedicated to the city's contributions to techno and dance music.

Related
It’s time to put some respect on DJ Minx’s name

It’s time to put some respect on DJ Minx’s name: It only took 30 years for her to gain the notoriety she deserves

Minx started Women on Wax in 1996 as a collective for women DJs and singers from Detroit and launched it as an official label in 2001 under the guidance of fellow Detroit artist Moodymann. While Women on Wax has been inactive in recent years, Queendom marks the label's relaunch to focus on underground artists and Detroit techno.

“Women On Wax Recordings has been dormant for a bit, but she's baaaack!" Minx said in a statement. "We've sorted some music from a few of my dopest friends to present to you for Pride 2023. 'Queendom, Volume One,' is a compilation of tracks produced with love by 5 adorable LGBTQ+ artists. We're so happy to be back!”

You can stream/buy Queendom here.

  Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

   Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Local Buzz: Zilched drops new single with aptly gothic music video

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Zilched, aka Chloe Drallos.

Here’s the music schedule for Hazel Park’s Sandbar Summerfest

By Lee DeVito

Here’s the music schedule for Hazel Park’s Sandbar Summerfest (2)

Parking issues at Pine Knob caused fans to miss the Cure’s sold-out concert

By Lee DeVito

The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

Burna Boy, Latto, and Ari Lennox to perform at Afro Nation Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Burna Boy, Latto, and Ari Lennox to perform at Afro Nation Detroit

Also in Music

Local Buzz: Zilched drops new single with aptly gothic music video

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Zilched, aka Chloe Drallos.

Here’s the music schedule for Hazel Park’s Sandbar Summerfest

By Lee DeVito

Here’s the music schedule for Hazel Park’s Sandbar Summerfest (2)

Parking issues at Pine Knob caused fans to miss the Cure’s sold-out concert

By Lee DeVito

The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

Detroit gets screening of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ with live score by all-women orchestra

By Lee DeVito

The Broadway Sinfonietta will provide the live score to a tour of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us