DJ Minx's queer techno artist compilation brings back Women on Wax

click to enlarge Viola Klocko DJ Minx at Spot Lite, her home base.

This year DJ Minx is fully owning her queendom. Detroit’s “First Lady of Wax” is set to release a compilation of queer techno artists for Pride month.



Finally, we have something to look forward to after what seems like metro Detroit's worst Pride month ever (we're looking at you, Hamtramck).



The compilation, titled DJ Minx Presents: Queendom Vol. 1, includes new upbeat house tracks from Shaun J. Wright, Nita Aviance, Sydney Blu, DJ Cent, Debbie Graham, and Minx herself. It will be released on Minx’s Women on Wax label on June 23.



Minx came out publicly as a lesbian on Instagram in 2021, writing, "People suffer from emotional anxiety at the mere thought of 'coming out', but the stress of not doing so is taking up WAY too much of my space and is shaking my energy to the core. So here I am. Minx, DJ, producer, Momma, partner, lesbian, friend."

She released her latest EP The Throne on Higher Ground in May before playing at Movement, where she curated her own stage of house music for the second year in a row. She'll also play Detroit's other techno festival, Charivari, on August 11. That festival is dedicated to the city's contributions to techno and dance music.



Minx started Women on Wax in 1996 as a collective for women DJs and singers from Detroit and launched it as an official label in 2001 under the guidance of fellow Detroit artist Moodymann. While Women on Wax has been inactive in recent years,marks the label's relaunch to focus on underground artists and Detroit techno.“Women On Wax Recordings has been dormant for a bit, but she's baaaack!" Minx said in a statement. "We've sorted some music from a few of my dopest friends to present to you for Pride 2023. 'Queendom, Volume One,' is a compilation of tracks produced with love by 5 adorable LGBTQ+ artists. We're so happy to be back!”