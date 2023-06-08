Charivari Detroit Music Festival to celebrate 10th anniversary

The initial lineup includes DJs like Delano Smith, DJ Minx, and Sillygirlcarmen

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 3:32 pm

click to enlarge Revelers dance under the moon at Charivari Detroit Festival 2022. - Dontae Rockymore
Dontae Rockymore
Revelers dance under the moon at Charivari Detroit Festival 2022.

With this year’s Movement Music Festival in the rearview mirror, Detroit’s electronic music fans can rest easy knowing another fun festival is on the horizon.

Charivari Detroit Music Festival is set to return to Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne site later this summer, organizers said Thursday. It will be the 10th anniversary of the festival, which celebrates Detroit DJ culture.

Organizers announced an initial lineup, which includes acts like Delano Smith, Doc Martin, DJ Minx, DJ Lady D, DJ Cent, Glenn Underground, Julius the Mad Thinker, Karizma, Oscar P Osunlade, Rimarkable, Sillygirlcarmen, Black Velveteen, Bruce Bailey, Cris Herrera, Demarkus Lewis, Derrik Munoz, DJ Nola, Doug Gomez, Gary Chandler, Henry Brooks, Jesse Chavarin, Kyle Hall, Mister Joshuaa b2b Loren, Portia, Rebecca Goldberg, Rissa Garcia, Salah Ananse, Tony Dennis, UNKWN.I0, with more to be announced.

The festival is set for Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13.

More information is available at charivaridetroit.com.

Event Details
Charivari Detroit Music Festival

Charivari Detroit Music Festival

Aug. 11-13

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
