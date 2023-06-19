Protesters stage Hamtramck rally after city banned Pride flags

click to enlarge Shutterstock Hamtramck banned the Pride flag from all public spaces.

LGBTQ+ residents and allies plan to converge on Hamtramck City Hall on Saturday afternoon to protest the all-male, Muslim city council’s decision to ban the Pride flag from all city properties.

In response, Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib on Sunday pledged the city would not budge and baselessly suggested the protesters were outside agitators.

“In the coming days, you will notice strangers demonstrating in your city and disturbing the public peace by provoking you with their actions and behaviors,” Ghalib wrote on Facebook, claiming “they are trying to create chaos, division and disrupt security in the city.”

Ghalib added, “Be confident that your government will not back down from its positions not even one step, no matter the pressure and threats from who was young or old on the street was or a government official, and will continue to serve everyone equally and not give special privileges to anyone at the expense of anyone.”

In a separate statement on Saturday, Ghalib criticized leaders of neighboring cities for expressing concerns about Hamtramck’s Pride flag ban and insisted the move was intended to convey neutrality.

"You do not know our city more than we do, and you will not know the consequences of opening the door for every group to fly their flag on city properties,” Ghalib said. “Our residents are all equally important to us, and we will continue to serve them equally without discrimination, favoritism or preferential treatment to any group. The city government will stay NEUTRAL and IMPARTIAL toward its residents."

The controversy began in 2021, when then-Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski displayed the Pride flag outside of city hall, eliciting criticism from the community’s large Muslim population. Ghalib, who was running for mayor, turned the flag into a campaign talking point, saying he didn’t support it.

Ghalib defeated Majewski in November 2021.

Ghalib’s claim that the flag ban was about neutrality glosses over the rampant homophobia among many conservative Muslims.

Those views were widespread on Facebook, where LGBTQ+ residents were described as “sissies,” “sickos,” “mentally ill,” “unnatural,” “candy ass fruit,” “rapists,” “pedophiles,” “child groomers,” “homos,” and “fags.”

“No one is attacking your existence!” Mouhamad A. Naboulsi wrote. “We are tired of your narcissistic need to flash your vulgarity around and trying to force it on children.”

Others suggested Hamtramck was a community of Muslims and that LGBTQ+ people weren’t welcome.

“We are not blind or deaf like you, you wanna be gay go ahead don’t bring that shit to our community or kids keep it away from Hamtramck,” Shakil Islam said.

Abe Huss wrote, “Do what you do behind closed doors and don’t ever come out of that sick closet matter of fact! FYI god made two genders for a reason.”

Supporters of the Pride flag said city leaders sent a message of intolerance and bigotry.

“This political stunt is causing a lot of hate and division in our community,” Hamtramck resident Linda Ward responded to the mayor on Facebook. “Rather than being a peace maker and bridge builder, you’re ripping apart the fabric of our community.”

The protest will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Opponents of the Pride flag said they are planning a counter-demonstration.

