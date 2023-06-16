Metro Detroit cities rally behind LGBTQ+ residents after Hamtramck’s Pride flag ban

click to enlarge City of Detroit The Pride flag flies in downtown Detroit.

Leaders of cities neighboring Hamtramck sent a clear message to LGBTQ+ residents this week: You are welcome here.

The remarks came after the all-Muslim Hamtramck City Council banned Pride flags from all city properties.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan underscored that the state’s largest city displays its Pride flag outside of city hall.

“The City of Detroit proudly raises our Pride Flag at the start of every Pride Month and allows it to fly throughout the year to show our unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community and the diversity within,” Duggan said. “It’s the role of city officials to ensure everyone feels welcome in their community, and everyone is welcome here in Detroit.”

“To the #LGBTQ, progressive, and/or inclusive residents and business owners of Hamtramck — Hamtramck may not want you, but you’re welcome in @cityofhazelpark,” Hazel Park Mayor Pro-Tem Luke Londo tweeted.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter, who is gay, tweeted, “You’re welcome here. #OaklandCounty #AllWaysMovingForward.”

State lawmakers who represent metro Detroit communities also spoke out in support of LGBTQ+ residents.

“To Hamtramck LGBTQ+ community members and their families — please know that you have many allies throughout the city and state, and that includes me as your state senator,” said state Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit. “You are loved, you are welcome, and you are valued. Hamtramck has had a long history of being a place of hope and opportunity for people of all backgrounds.”

State Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit, called for unity.

“Standing with Hamtramck & MI-13’s LGBTQ+ community as your congressman,” U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit, tweeted. “Committed to raising your voices & championing your rights. Together, let’s foster unity and inclusivity. Join me in showing support to our LGBTQ+ neighbors. United, we flourish.”

The Michigan LGBTQ+ Legislative Caucus criticized Hamtramck’s decision, saying it sends the wrong message.

“Leaders who seek to stifle or deny Michigan’s essential diversity can not erase the reality that LGBTQ+ people exist in every city, town, and village across our state — and we’re not going anywhere,” the caucus said in a statement. “As Michigan’s LGBTQ+ lawmakers, we stand in solidarity with Hamtramck’s LGBTQ+ community and condemn the council’s divisive and sad resolution that only serves to divide and polarize this strong and unique community.”

Branden Snyder, executive director of Detroit Action, a nonprofit that empowers workers and people of color, was even more blunt, saying the “unwarranted resolution is a blatant attempt to sow division within our communities and create a hostile environment.”

“In recent months, there has been a wave of coordinated political backlash against the LGBTQ+ community and the important rights they have won over the last few years,” Snyder said. “Banning gay pride flags is a slippery slope that has the potential to not only limit the freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community in Hamtramck, but around the state as well. Ostracizing the LGBTQ+ community in any capacity shreds the fabric of Michigan and will force thousands into a life of uncertainty and fear.”

Hamtramck City Council defended the ban, saying it was respecting the religious beliefs of the diverse city.

“You guys are welcome,” Ghalib said of LGBTQ+ residents at Tuesday’s meeting. “Why do you have to have the flag shown on government property to be represented? You’re already represented.”

The issue came to light in 2021 when then-Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski displayed the Pride flag outside of city hall, eliciting criticism from the community’s large Muslim population. Mayoral challenger Amer Ghalib turned it into a campaign talking point, saying he didn’t support the flag.

Ghalib defeated Majewski in November 2021.

