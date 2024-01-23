Detroit concert venue Harpos is up for sale — but it needs some TLC

The owner hopes to use sale proceeds for much needed improvements

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Harpos has hosted many metal, hard rock, and hip-hop acts over the years. - Nick Grunas
Nick Grunas
Harpos has hosted many metal, hard rock, and hip-hop acts over the years.

Eastside Detroit’s infamous Harpos Concert Theatre could be getting a new owner, and hopefully, a facelift.

The venue, which books mostly metal and hip-hop acts, is up for sale via the Southfield-based Farbman Group. The sale price is undisclosed on Farbman Group’s listing.

Farbman broker Brad Margolis told Kurk Pinho of Crain’s Detroit Business that Harpos owner Ruzvelt Stevanovski plans to use proceeds from the potential sale on improvements to the venue.

“The owner is looking to stay and continue running it,” Margolis told Crain’s. “He’s looking for some money to inject into renovations and upgrades to do more shows, looking for Harpos to continue the legacy it has, remain a concert hall, and kind of revitalize it. If someone came in and wanted to change the use, he’s not interested in that.”

Honestly, it needs a lot of TLC.

Harpos was a bit of a dump when I started going to metal shows there as a high school student in the mid-2000s, but that’s also what made it such a great rock ’n’ roll venue.

Cigarette-stained carpets, dingy lighting, and musty bathrooms added to its rugged feel and gave it a bit of old-world charm. I haven’t set foot in Harpos since I was a teenager, but I have good memories of the place. I went to my first-ever metal show there (Otep of all things) and fondly remember getting sprayed with alien blood by shock rock band Gwar, who seemed to play there every year around Halloween.

Harpos opened as a movie theater in the 1930s before transitioning to a nightclub in the 1970s and it became a metal venue in 1979. The venue has hosted acts like Iron Maiden, Poison, Judas Priest, Run DMC, and Snoop Dogg over the years.

According to our readers, the bathrooms are just as scary as I remember.

Harpos is located at 14238 Harper Ave., Detroit.

Related
The story of Harpos, Detroit’s most notorious metal club

The story of Harpos, Detroit’s most notorious metal club: A history of headbanging

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

André 3000 is bringing his jazz flute to Detroit as part of his ‘New Blue Sun’ tour

By Lee DeVito

André 3000 is bringing his jazz flute to Detroit as part of his ‘New Blue Sun’ tour

Hamtramck Blowout is back, but Metro Times is no longer producing it

By Lee DeVito

Hamtramck Blowout is back, but Metro Times is no longer producing it (2)

Faster Horses fest announces 2024 headliners Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Hardy

By Lee DeVito

Jelly Roll performing at the 2024 New Year’s Eve celebration at Times Square in New York City.

DJ Tammy Lakkis hits the open decks night at Detroit’s Foxglove

By Randiah Camille Green

DJ Tammy Lakkis hits the open decks night at Detroit’s Foxglove (2)

Also in Music

André 3000 is bringing his jazz flute to Detroit as part of his ‘New Blue Sun’ tour

By Lee DeVito

André 3000 is bringing his jazz flute to Detroit as part of his ‘New Blue Sun’ tour

DJ Tammy Lakkis hits the open decks night at Detroit’s Foxglove

By Randiah Camille Green

DJ Tammy Lakkis hits the open decks night at Detroit’s Foxglove (2)

Faster Horses fest announces 2024 headliners Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Hardy

By Lee DeVito

Jelly Roll performing at the 2024 New Year’s Eve celebration at Times Square in New York City.

Hamtramck Blowout is back, but Metro Times is no longer producing it

By Lee DeVito

Hamtramck Blowout is back, but Metro Times is no longer producing it (2)
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us