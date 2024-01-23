André 3000 is bringing his jazz flute to Detroit as part of his ‘New Blue Sun’ tour

click to enlarge Courtesy photo André 3000 emerged from a hiatus from the hip-hop duo Outkast to drop a surprise ambient jazz record New Blue Sun in 2023.

Last year, André 3000 emerged from a lengthy hiatus from the hip-hop duo Outkast to drop New Blue Sun, a surprise 87-minute ambient jazz album that wound up outselling several major rap albums.

In even more surprising news, the reclusive rapper announced Tuesday that he will promote the album on a short six-city tour that includes two stops in Detroit.

And even more surprising than that, one of those stops is the small jazz club Cliff Bell’s. The other date is at the Chapel at the Masonic Temple.

It’s the first time André 3000 has ever toured as a solo act. He’ll be joined by collaborators Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks.

The Cliff Bell’s show is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8, while the Masonic Temple date is on Friday, Feb. 9 and features a 5 p.m. early show and an 8:30 p.m. late show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at amyriadofpyramids.com.

In 2014, André 3000 was spotted hanging out at Detroit’s Lager House, taking a break from recording with the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.

