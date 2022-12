Babyface Ray talks his career, collaborations, and more on the ‘Rap Radar’ podcast

click to enlarge Courtesy of Interval Presents Rapper Babyface Ray (center) with Elliot Wilson (left) and Brian "B.Dot" Miller (right) of the Rap Radar podcast.

Babyface Ray is having quite a year.Despite being known as a rap vet to many, it seems that the artist is finally getting his just due with a wider audience.The Detroit rapper has been on an impressive press tour to promote his latest album,, which was released on Dec. 2. In the last week, Babyface Ray has done interviews with GQ The Hip Hop Lab , and even performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon The “ Tunnel Vision ” rapper is keeping the streak going by being the latest guest on the covetedpodcast hosted by Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller.Babyface Ray chats with the journalists about how he maintained and stayed focused throughout his decade-long career, why he doesn’t want to work with a major label, and what led to the meeting between him and THE Babyface is not the first project the rapper has released this year. Babyface Ray kicked off the new year with the critically acclaimedback in January. One of the songs on the album, “Sincerely Face,” has been listed as one of’s 100 Best Songs of 2022 You can listen to the full interview on the Rap Radar podcast