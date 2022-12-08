Babyface Ray talks his career, collaborations, and more on the ‘Rap Radar’ podcast

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper is keeping the streak going by being the latest guest on the coveted Rap Radar podcast hosted by Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller.
Babyface Ray chats with the journalists about how he maintained and stayed focused throughout his decade-long career, why he doesn’t want to work with a major label, and what led to the meeting between him and THE Babyface.
MOB is not the first project the rapper has released this year. Babyface Ray kicked off the new year with the critically acclaimed FACE back in January. One of the songs on the album, “Sincerely Face,” has been listed as one of Pitchfork’s 100 Best Songs of 2022.
Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit."
Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...