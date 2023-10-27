42 Dugg announces show at Little Caesars Arena shortly after being released from prison

The Detroit rapper will join friends for a birthday celebration show on Nov. 25

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 11:27 am

click to enlarge 42 Dugg announces show at Little Caesars Arena shortly after being released from prison
Instagram, @42_dugggg
Detroit rapper 42 Dugg isn't wasting any time. Since being released from prison on Oct. 16, he's already dropped a new song and music video and announced a Detroit concert at Little Caesars Arena.

The 28-year-old's most recent album Last Ones Left, a collaboration with EST Gee, was released in April 2022. Around a month later, 42 Dugg was arrested for failure to report to jail, stemming from a 2020 arrest for possession of a firearm.

On Oct. 18, the artist posted to Instagram, sitting on top of a fancy car, flashing stacks of money. Then, on Oct. 23, he released a new single titled "Go Again," with an accompanying music video.


Just a few days later, the “42 Dugg & Friends Birthday Celebration” was announced, set to happen on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

We're not sure yet what "friends" will join 42 Dugg on stage for the show, but a press release about the announcement says the currently unknown lineup is subject to change.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.
About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

