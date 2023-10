42 Dugg announces show at Little Caesars Arena shortly after being released from prison

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg isn't wasting any time. Since being released from prison on Oct. 16, he's already dropped a new song and music video and announced a Detroit concert at Little Caesars Arena.The 28-year-old's most recent album, a collaboration with EST Gee, was released in April 2022. Around a month later, 42 Dugg was arrested for failure to report to jail, stemming from a 2020 arrest for possession of a firearm.On Oct. 18, the artist posted to Instagram , sitting on top of a fancy car, flashing stacks of money. Then, on Oct. 23, he released a new single titled "Go Again," with an accompanying music video.Just a few days later, the “42 Dugg & Friends Birthday Celebration” was announced, set to happen on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.We're not sure yet what "friends" will join 42 Dugg on stage for the show, but a press release about the announcement says the currently unknown lineup is subject to change.Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com

