42 Dugg announces show at Little Caesars Arena shortly after being released from prison

The 28-year-old's most recent album Last Ones Left, a collaboration with EST Gee, was released in April 2022. Around a month later, 42 Dugg was arrested for failure to report to jail, stemming from a 2020 arrest for possession of a firearm.
On Oct. 18, the artist posted to Instagram, sitting on top of a fancy car, flashing stacks of money. Then, on Oct. 23, he released a new single titled "Go Again," with an accompanying music video.
Just a few days later, the “42 Dugg & Friends Birthday Celebration” was announced, set to happen on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.
We're not sure yet what "friends" will join 42 Dugg on stage for the show, but a press release about the announcement says the currently unknown lineup is subject to change.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.
