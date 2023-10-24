Jersey Club queen UNiiQU3 heads to Detroit’s Magic Stick

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Jersey Club sensation UNiiQU3 comes to the Magic Stick this weekend.

The sound of Jersey Club crash lands at Magic Stick: The self-proclaimed “Club Queen” of New Jersey, UNiiQU3 shares a birthplace (Newark) with the dance genre that has skyrocketed in popularity recently: Jersey Club. Hovering around 135 to 145 BPM, the sound of Jersey Club is composed of call-and-response lyrics, hip-hop and R&B samples, and pounding drum kicks. To warm up the floor, Detroit’s own burgeoning club queen Auntie Chanel is bringing along local friends Something Blue and Dream Beach. With this crew behind the decks, expect more high-energy tracks with lots of ghettotech — our city’s own particular blend of club music — sprinkled throughout. Special guest DJ Huny XO from Pittsburgh (named one of the People of the Year in Music by Pittsburgh City Paper in 2021) will also take a turn, spinning “anything with a nasty beat and embedded in Blackness.” Sweat the end of your weekend out and cleanse for the days ahead. Grab tickets for this Sunday, Oct. 29, via majesticdetroit.com. —Joe

The freaks come out at night: The Freakish Pleasures crew has become known for especially eerie late-night functions, regardless of what season it is. However, late October may be the best opportunity to sample their specialty brew, with the heaviest-hitting local bill of Halloween weekend at the labyrinthian Menjo’s complex. Detroit’s hardest working DJ Whodat will start things off, with heatseekers Father Dukes (who recently blew the roof off Boiler Room) and Ladylike (who regularly blows the roof off Spot Lite) leading party-goers deep into the night. In the other room will be Chicago’s analog dance master Traxx going all night, open to close. The rotating venues that Freakish Pleasures frequents are typically decorated for the occasion, so I’d expect lots of black light action and structural art installations. Freakish Pleasures Halloween starts at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, and goes late. Tickets available via Resident Advisor. —Joe

Skate Party at the Velodrome with Sleep Olympics: Within the gray blob off of I-75 known as the Lexus Velodrome, Sleep Olympics is hosting an epic adults-only roller skating party to celebrate the spooky season in style from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. If you’ve never been inside the Velodrome, it’s pretty incredible: featuring a full service bar in the middle of a legit cycling track, the cavernous space will be filled with the sounds of some of Detroit’s best local DJs, including Shawescape, AK, Auntie Chanel, Charles Trees, and residents Dream Beach b2b Raphy. You can bring your own skates or you can rent them there, but either way you better come dressed to the nines in your finest Halloween attire. Tickets are available on dice.fm as well as Resident Advisor, and we recommend getting them in advance to save a little money at the door. —Broccoli

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde at the historic Redford Theatre: Silent films tend to hold an inherent aura creepiness, so I can only imagine what the original 1920 feature of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde would be like at the end of October. The historic Redford Theatre is doing a live screening of the film at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, which will feature live organ accompaniment by Tony O’Brien as well as a screening of the comedy short film Habeas Corpus to follow. The Redford Theatre originally opened its doors in 1928 and has been in continuous operation ever since, so it’s hard to imagine a better setting to experience a film from that same decade on the weekend before Halloween. They’re also doing a classic cartoon festival in mid-November, if you’re looking for something a little bit lighter. Tickets and more information are available at redfordtheatre.com/events. —Broccoli

