With James Beard win, Clawson Chef Hajime Sato proves Midwest sushi's greatness

This is the first time since 2003 that Michigan has nabbed a Best Chef: Great Lakes award

Jun 11, 2024 at 10:09 am
Hajime Sato, Sozai’s chef-owner, took top honors in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category at the James Beard Awards.
Hajime Sato, Sozai’s chef-owner, took top honors in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category at the James Beard Awards. Se7enfifteen
A metro Detroit chef won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes, and we're proud.

Chef Hajime Sato, owner of Clawson's Sozai, was honored with the prestigious title at the annual awards ceremony on Monday night, marking the first time ever a sushi restaurant has received the award in this category and the first time since 2003 a Michigan chef has won Best Chef in the region.

Often referred to as the Oscars of the food industry, the ceremony took place at Lyric Opera in Chicago and was broadcasted on YouTube.

"Wow. To be honest, this is the second time I'm nominated. A couple years ago, I didn't know too much about James Beard," Sato said as he took the stage. "My wife called me when I was in the chiropractor...she said, 'You're nominated,' and I said, 'That's for the fancy chefs, I'm not it.'"

"My parents did a good job, I grew up in Japan, so whatever I do, I'm not good enough, right? Even if I win I'm in my head," he added. "But something changed after James Beard."

Sato's culinary journey began nearly three decades ago when he opened a sushi restaurant in Seattle. Then, in 2009, he committed to using only sustainable seafood in his dishes. In 2019, Sato moved to metro Detroit for his wife's cancer treatment and opened Sozai, despite not knowing how hard it would be to source sustainable ingredients in Michigan, far away from an ocean.

But Sato stuck to his principles, and it paid off. Still, he reminded the audience on Monday that there is much work to be done, as the oceans and Earth are "not in good shape."

"Small restaurants like me cannot really do that much, but everybody here...now you have a voice. Just like I didn't have a voice, but because of James Beard, you have a little bit more voice, and I need everybody's help so that maybe we can do this awards ceremony 10 years from now and say that we did something so we can still go to the fancy dinners after this," Sato said. "So, thank you very, very much for everything, but we have work to do, so let's do everything together and thank you for your help."

For the national category of Outstanding Restaurateur, Detroit's Baobab Fare was one of five finalists. Sadly, the popular East African restaurant did not take home the win, but Detroiters know they deserve it, and we're still proud of them, too.

Many metro Detroit chefs and restaurants were semifinalists for James Beard Awards this year, but the last local win was chef Warda Bouguettaya of Midtown's Warda Patisserie in 2022, who received the award for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

You can see the full list of 2024 winners at jamesbeard.org
The best food in metro Detroit according to Chef Hamissi Mamba of Baobab Fare

Hamissi Mamba (right) talking to Chef Masai May (left), a former cook at Baobab Fare who is now chef de cuisine of Hamilton’s in Corktown.
Chartreuse15 E. Kirby St., Detroit; chartreusekc.com"Sandy Levine is the first person to introduce us to the food industry in Detroit. Since then, every time when anything big happens, like when we got the James Beard nomination, he's the first person to call me with congratulations. When I walk into Chartreuse with my family, I feel like I'm home. The staff knows us there. The food is amazing. And one thing I love about them is you have a lot of non-fish, non-meat options, and they're always great." Ima4870 Cass Avenue; imanoodles.com"My mosque is nearby and every Friday before I go to the mosque I stop by Ima to eat. They have a seafood kimchi ramen that's got a really nice heat and fishiness that I love. Michael Ransom helped us a lot with our POS system and his director of operations Rob Stone has been there since day one helping us with procedures and training. He gave me his phone number and said to call me anytime. They are amazing people." Warda Patisserie 70 W. Alexandrine St., Detroit; warda-patisserie-midtown.square.site"I call Warda my sister. In my opinion, I feel she makes the best pastries that I've ever had in the United States. The pastries are great and always fresh. And not only that, but she brings flavors that you don't see naturally in the pastries. She's someone I can call and express my emotions. That's the kind of relationship I have with her. To see her growing from Trinosophes to this location and then winning a James Beard Award makes me so proud to see another African represented this way." Good Cakes and Bakes19363 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-468-9915; goodcakesandbakes.com"April Anderson is another sister. I think she was my idol when I came to Detroit. Reading her story and what she went through and building the brand that she has, I was like, 'When I grow up I want to be like her.' I was so excited to meet her. I will never forget that day because it was like meeting a celebrity. It was at the same time we were struggling a lot with Baobab Fare because we didn't have enough money, and she always sent me links of things to apply for and people to talk to. To see her as a Black woman and part of a gay couple, her and Michelle, what they have to go through, their story gives me hope that we can climb a mountain and overcome any challenges that we face. And her cookies are the best, honestly. She's so demanding of her product, that the consistency is always there." Bash Izakaya5069 Trumbull St., Detroit; bashdetroit.com"My daughter Kenza really loves sushi. I was introduced to that place and I think it was a Monday when everything else was closed. We went there. We walked in and we loved it. The sushi, the variety of sushi, and the sushi boat is great. We enjoyed it and since then it's been a go-to place for me and the girls." See You Tomorrow 7760 Woodward Ave., Detroit; sytdet.com"We won Motor City Match together at the same time and Julian and Lisa Hill are such great people. At the time that we applied for Motor City Match, we were the only teams on Woodward. And since then we've been close together. What they're trying to bring to that area is great. I'm not a chicken and waffle guy, but theirs is the best. I just discovered the way they fry the chicken is different. It's not deep-fried, it's pressure-fried, which makes it so, so good. And another thing, in that area you only have fast food, but having See You Tomorrow as a nicer place gives the people that live around there a better option."
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

