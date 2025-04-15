Mediterranean restaurant Cava is coming to Detroit

Bedrock Cava is slated to open at 636 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

A growing fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain called Cava is getting ready to open its first Michigan location.

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock real estate firm says the restaurant is expected to open this summer on the bottom floor of its headquarters at 636 Woodward Ave.

“The addition of Cava to downtown Detroit will bring a fresh, modern concept to the city,” Bedrock’s Senior Vice President of Leasing Naumann Idrees said in a statement. “Their commitment to bold, healthy food and vibrant community experiences aligns perfectly with the energy that defines Detroit. We’re delighted to introduce high-quality brands like Cava to the heart of the city.”

Cava was launched in 2006 by first-generation Greek Americans in Maryland. In 2018, Cava Group bought the Zoës Kitchen chain, becoming the largest Mediterranean restaurant operator in the U.S. with more than 350 locations.

The company also produces dips, spreads, and dressings that are sold in stores like Whole Foods.