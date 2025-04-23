Pocket Change opens in Detroit’s Eastern Market

Mark Kurlyandchik / Booth One Creative Pocket Change can seat around 50 guests.

Drinks are once again being served in the former Collect Beer Bar space in Detroit’s Eastern Market.

A new cocktail bar called Pocket Change has opened at 1454 Gratiot Ave., though passersby might not realize it. The only exterior sign is a neon sign that says “COCKTAILS,” but inside guests will find a small, stylish cocktail bar with an attached rooftop patio.

The project is the brainchild of Nelson Kazan, a bartender who has worked at local spots like SheWolf, Flowers of Vietnam, and the Apparatus Room.

“I wanted to create a fun, upbeat bar where you can mingle, go on a date, meet friends, or connect with new people, all while enjoying a quality drink without having to wait for a table,” Kazan said in a statement. “We’re all about a free-flowing, energetic environment driven by great music and great drinks.”

Collect Beer Bar opened in 2018 but relocated to 9301 Kercheval Ave. last year to a sprawling arts and culture campus dubbed Little Village.

“Collect was beloved by the community, and I’m thrilled they moved to a larger space,” Kazan said. “It was so iconic that with Pocket Change we wanted to create a completely different concept: dark, sexy, and built for a good time. It’s exactly the kind of bar I’ve always wanted to create.”

Mark Kurlyandchik / Booth One Creative Pocket Change has an attached rooftop patio

A pared-down menu includes hand-crafted cocktails and curated wines. The bar seats around 50 people and plans to host local DJs and local dining scene pop-ups.

Brothers Kris and Fred Lelcaj are business partners in the venture, with the three working together more than a decade ago at Sava’s in Ann Arbor. Kris owns Babo in Midtown’s Park Shelton while Fred operated a health cafe called Fred’s in Ann Arbor, and plans to open a sister location in the former Bunny Bunny space underneath Pocket Change.

“The timing just lined up perfectly,” Kazan said. “Kris bought this beautiful building, and he and Fred approached me right when I was ready to do my own thing. It feels great to collaborate again, building something truly special.”

The bar is open from 7 p.m.-midnight on Thursdays, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2-10 p.m. on Sundays. More information is available at pocketchangedetroit.com.