Eastern Market fusion spot Bunny Bunny is closing

click to enlarge
Tom Perkins
Scallop crudo at Bunny Bunny.
Bunny Bunny, a fusion restaurant that opened two years ago on Gratiot Avenue in Eastern Market, is calling it quits.
In a statement on Instagram
, owners Justin Tootla and Jen Jackson said the restaurant is closing at the end of the month, calling the experience “one of the most challenging things we have had the pleasure of doing.”
“The cost of doing business is just too much for us to keep up with and Bunny is not viable in its current format,” they said.
When Bunny Bunny opened in August 2020, it was a Chinese takeout and delivery operation. Last summer, the small restaurant pivoted to cuisine from Indian, South Africa, and the American South. The menu changed weekly.
Val’s Pizza, a local pop-up pizzeria, began operating out of Bunny Bunny, but last month announced they were closing.
In a Metro Times review
of the restaurant last year, writer Jane Slaughter said the restaurant “has a lovely atmosphere that feels like a special occasion that you don't need to get dressed up for.”
“The color scheme is pink-green without being preppy and the flatware is gold-colored without looking like Louis XIV,” she wrote. “Full on a recent early Friday, the place was full of fresh flowers and live plants, as a taxidermy bear cub presided.”
The owners, who were part of Voyager, Ferndale's popular seafood spot, said they plan to soon announce their next plans.
“We’ll soon be announcing our plans for the space but for now we’ll be available for private parties, pop-up’s and we’re working on some banging bar food for Collect," the said, referring to the attached bar.
With a small space, the owners are encouraging regulars and those who are new to the restaurant to make reservations.
Bunny Bunny is at 1454 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit and is open 5-10 p.m. on Fridays, noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays, and 5-9 p.m. on Mondays. The restaurant is closed from Tuesday through Thursday.
For reservations, call 313-974-6122 or visit bunnybunnydetroit.com
.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.