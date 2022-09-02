Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Eastern Market fusion spot Bunny Bunny is closing

The small restaurant packed a big punch with cuisine from Indian, South Africa, and the American South

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 3:37 pm

click to enlarge Scallop crudo at Bunny Bunny. - Tom Perkins
Tom Perkins
Scallop crudo at Bunny Bunny.

Bunny Bunny, a fusion restaurant that opened two years ago on Gratiot Avenue in Eastern Market, is calling it quits.

In a statement on Instagram, owners Justin Tootla and Jen Jackson said the restaurant is closing at the end of the month, calling the experience “one of the most challenging things we have had the pleasure of doing.”

“The cost of doing business is just too much for us to keep up with and Bunny is not viable in its current format,” they said.

When Bunny Bunny opened in August 2020, it was a Chinese takeout and delivery operation. Last summer, the small restaurant pivoted to cuisine from Indian, South Africa, and the American South. The menu changed weekly.

Val’s Pizza, a local pop-up pizzeria, began operating out of Bunny Bunny, but last month announced they were closing.

In a Metro Times review of the restaurant last year, writer Jane Slaughter said the restaurant “has a lovely atmosphere that feels like a special occasion that you don't need to get dressed up for.”

“The color scheme is pink-green without being preppy and the flatware is gold-colored without looking like Louis XIV,” she wrote. “Full on a recent early Friday, the place was full of fresh flowers and live plants, as a taxidermy bear cub presided.”

The owners, who were part of Voyager, Ferndale's popular seafood spot, said they plan to soon announce their next plans.

“We’ll soon be announcing our plans for the space but for now we’ll be available for private parties, pop-up’s and we’re working on some banging bar food for Collect," the said, referring to the attached bar.

With a small space, the owners are encouraging regulars and those who are new to the restaurant to make reservations.

Bunny Bunny is at 1454 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit and is open 5-10 p.m. on Fridays, noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays, and 5-9 p.m. on Mondays. The restaurant is closed from Tuesday through Thursday.

For reservations, call 313-974-6122 or visit bunnybunnydetroit.com.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Food & Drink Slideshows

Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

