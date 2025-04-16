French-inspired La Serre heading to Ann Arbor’s Vanguard Hotel

Courtesy of The Vanguard The interior of La Serre in Ann Arbor’s Vanguard Hotel.

Ann Arbor’s new Vanguard Hotel will soon bring a new restaurant to the city.

The French-inspired La Serre is set to open its doors in the upscale hotel next month.

“La Serre is a restaurant built for Ann Arbor — elevated, yes, but never fussy,” said hotel general manager Jason Nelson. “It’s a place where you can linger over a morning espresso, meet friends for lunch, host a private wine dinner, or grab a seat at the bar late into the evening enjoying selections from the raw bar. The experience is both classic and fresh — like the best French cuisine.”

A promotional rendering of the new space showed a sleek interior with elegant blue-and-white design cues derived from fine china.

According to the hotel, the restaurant is named for the French word for “greenhouse” and “reflects the seasonality, simplicity, and abundance of classic French country cooking.”

“La Serre is all about depth of flavor and honest, beautiful food,” executive chef Michael Polsinelli said in a statement. “We’re honoring the simplicity of traditional French cuisine but bringing in the vibrancy of Michigan’s farms, lakes, and food artisans. You’ll see foie gras torchon and steak Frites next to charred local carrots or BP Farms Chicken — all thoughtfully composed and served with warmth.”

The restaurant plans to offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, including a full bar menu and grab-and-go breakfast items.

It will serve breakfast and dinner starting on May 6, followed by lunch sometime in June. The hotel is set to open May 13.

The Vanguard Hotel is located at 213 Glen Avenue, Ann Arbor.

More information is available at vanguardannarbor.com/la-serre.