Michigan James Beard semifinalists include rising vegan chef and Dearborn staples

AlTayeb, Shatila Bakery, Alpino, Folk, and Nepantla’s chef Rocky Coronado are all up for the coveted award

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 2:29 pm

AlTayeb, which translates to "the delicious" in Arabic, is co-owned by head chef Ahmad Sanji.
Cybelle Codish
AlTayeb, which translates to “the delicious” in Arabic, is co-owned by head chef Ahmad Sanji.

The semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards were announced on Wednesday and, unsurprisingly, several metro Detroit chefs and restaurants made the cut.

Some familiar names who have been nominated in the past are alongside a few new nods this year.

Detroit’s Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere of Baobab Fare made the list for the third year in a row, this time in the Outstanding Restaurateur category. They were previously named for the regional Best Chef, Great Lakes Region award which covers Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. Ji Hye Kim of Ann Arbor’s Ji Hye Kim was shortlisted for Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region again this year.

Several Dearborn staples are also in the running including Shatila Bakery in the Outstanding Bakery category and AlTayeb, which is up for the Outstanding Hospitality award. AlTayeb co-owner and chef Ahmad Sanji was in the running for the Best Chef, Great Lakes category in 2022.

New on the list from Detroit is vegan chef Rocky Coronado of forthcoming Mexican Nepantla in the Emerging Chef category.

While several Michigan chefs and restaurants were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2023, none of them took home the gold in the end. The last time a Michigander won was in 2022 when Detroit chef Warda Bouguettaya of Warda Pâtisserie won for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

The final nominees will be revealed on Wednesday, April 3, and winners will be announced on Monday, June 10 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago. The full list of Michigan semifinalists is below. The complete list is available at jamesbeard.org.

Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere of Baobab Fare are up for a James Beard Award again.
Courtesy photo
Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere of Baobab Fare are up for a James Beard Award again.

Outstanding Restaurateur

  • Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, Baobab Fare, Detroit (baobabfare.com)

Outstanding Restaurant

Emerging Chef

Best New Restaurant

Outstanding Bakery

Outstanding Hospitality

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

​​​​Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Metro Detroit’s AlTayeb restaurant finds success serving up brunch, Beirut-style

Metro Detroit’s AlTayeb restaurant finds success serving up brunch, Beirut-style

Tags:

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
