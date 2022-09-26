Underground cocktail bar opens in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
The Upright is a new underground cocktail bar located beneath the Oak & Reel in Detroit's Milwaukee Junction.
Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood is getting an underground cocktail bar.
The Upright
, located beneath Oak & Reel, a seafood-focused Italian restaurant, opens Friday at 2921 East Grand Blvd.
It’s the latest concept by Jared and Abby Gadbaw, the owners of Oak & Reel.
The Upright will serve craft cocktails and small plates in an intimate, cozy setting.
The cocktail menu, created by bar manager Jacob Feitler, pays homage to classic drinks from decades ago and also offers hand-crafted originals.
There’s the Beach Derby featuring Elijah Craig bourbon, cinnamon orgeat, honey, grapefruit juice, Cappelletti aperitivo and lemon juice.
For a bold but balanced sipper, try The Sonny, a mix of cacao nib-infused Mount Gay rum, Cynar, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and demerara.
Want to pair your drink with some tasty bites? The Upright’s menu includes Italian snacks and small plates like Bolognese Arancini and Cacio e Pepe Pasta Fritti, crispy pasta bites with parmesan and pepper.
The Upright opens at 7 p.m. Friday and will serve guests every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Reservations are available for parties of six or more by calling 313-270-9600.
