The Kitchen by Cooking with Que brings much-needed vegan eats to Comerica Park

Courtesy photo Chef Quiana Broden aka “Que.”

Thank the vegan gods for The Kitchen by Cooking With Que, which is bringing some plant-based options to Comerica Park.

The Detroit-based restaurant is now serving a slew of vegan items at the Tigers’ home games for the month of July. Finally, vegan baseball fans will be able to get something resembling a hotdog with “The 313,” a Beyond sausage topped with kale, tomato, vegan mayo, and mustard on a pretzel bun.

Other menu items include The Kitchen’s popular vegan mac n cheez, totchos, and Caribbean jerk jackfruit bowls or wraps.

The Kitchen caters to both vegan and non-vegan eaters at its New Center location and will do the same at Comerica Park. The jerk bowls, wraps, and totchos can be made for meat eaters by adding chicken breast. Totchos can be served with either vegan or regular cheese sauce too.

“Everyone says there are not enough healthy options in the sports arenas,” Chef Quiana Broden, aka “Que,” tells Metro Times via text. “We are thankful for Delaware North for giving us the opportunity. We pray they keep us!”

click to enlarge Courtesy photo “The 313” is a Beyond sausage topped with kale, tomato, vegan mayo, and mustard on a pretzel bun.

Delaware North operates concessions at Comerica Park, and the venue has recently expanded its offerings to include more local restaurants, especially minority-owned ones.

Earlier this season, the ballpark rolled out concessions from Detroit staples like Sonoran hot dogs and tacos from Taqueria El Rey, sliders from Green Dot Stables, and barbecue nachos from Bert’s Marketplace, which became a permanent fixture after a successful pop-up in 2022.

The Lobster Food Truck, Breadless, and Yum Village have rotating pop-ups at the park, while National Coney Island and Detroit 75 Kitchen are featured in the Big Cat Court. Breadless also has a vegan option — a spicy chickpea sandwich wrapped in turnip and collard greens.

You can find the Kitchen By Cooking with Que at the concession stand right outside the Big Cat Court. The Comerica Park menu will also be available at The Kitchen's New Center restaurant all month.

