HopCat Livonia to open in July with a year’s worth of free Cosmik Fries for first 100 guests

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Free Cosmik Fries for a year, you say?

HopCat will open the doors to its Livonia outpost on Monday, July 24 at 11 a.m.

This is the craft beer and comfort food joint’s ninth location in Michigan. Located at 17800 Haggerty Rd., the Livonia HopCat has the largest bar seating of all the brand’s locations, with roll-up garage doors for open-air dining and two patios, one of which has a fire pit.

A grand opening celebration is slated for Saturday, July 29. Starting at 10 a.m., the first 100 customers in line will get free Cosmik Fries for a year. The restaurant will also be giving out free HopCat swag and other giveaways while supplies last.

As part of the grand opening, HopCat will be raising money for Livonia Public Schools and is offering invite-only dinner seatings to support the district’s STEM program, Project Lead the Way. The restaurant says it will match up to $5,000 of funds raised through alcohol sales and donations.

The 9,200-square-foot restaurant has seating for a total of 287 guests.

