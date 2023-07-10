Buddy’s Pizza teams up with Slows Bar BQ for summer menu

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Buddy’s Pizza will serve pizzas inspired by Slows Bar BQ all summer long.

Two Detroit icons have teamed up.

Buddy’s Pizza and Slows Bar BQ are partnering for a new summer menu of barbecue-inspired Detroit-style pizzas and cocktails.

The new items include the Yardbird Pizza, inspired by Slows’ Yardbird Sandwich with smoked Amish pulled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, and cheddar cheese, tossed in Slows whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce and topped with bacon and finished with a drizzle of Slows apple BBQ sauce.

There’s also the BBQ Brisket Pizza with Slows smoked beef brisket and onion and drizzled with Slows tangy Mary Ann BBQ sauce and finished with freshly-chopped pickles.

Other items include Slows Chili Cheese Fries and two seasonal, Detroit-inspired cocktails: the Vernors Ginger Mule and Vernors Ginger Lemonade.

The pizzas are available from all Buddy’s locations, while the other items are only available at Buddy’s full-service restaurants. The promotion starts Monday and runs through Labor Day.

Since 1946, Buddy’s has been known as the originator of Detroit-style pizza. Slows Bar BQ first opened its doors in Corktown in 2005. It came under new ownership earlier this year.

