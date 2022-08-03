Eastern Market fave Bert’s gets concession stand at Detroit’s Comerica Park

click to enlarge
Everyone's invited to the cookout at Bert's.
Eastern Market fave Bert’s Market Place is bringing the meat to Comerica Park.
The Black-owned staple will be serving its mouth-watering, barbecue sauce-slathered ribs, pulled pork, and sausages at a concession stand during weekend Detroit Tigers games and special events.
Bert’s Oh My Good Burger, a one-pound sirloin patty with a heap of pulled pork and barbeque sauce on top, is also on the menu — along with Bert’s spicy Kickn’ chicken sausage, mac and cheese, baked beans, cole slaw.
You’ll find Bert’s concession stand near the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel.
The new food offering comes after Bert’s did a weekend pop-up at Comerica Park in June that proved to be widely popular, the Detroit Free Press reports
Several other local Black-owned businesses are slated for weekend appearances at the baseball stadium, including keto-friendly Breadless on Aug. 5-7 and Shell Shock’d Tacos from Aug. 19-21.
Yum Village’s Afro-Caribbean eats will be on-site two weekends, Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
