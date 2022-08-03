Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Eastern Market fave Bert’s gets concession stand at Detroit’s Comerica Park

Yum Village, Breadless, and Shell Shock’d Tacos to also host weekend popups during baseball season

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 12:04 pm

click to enlarge Everyone's invited to the cookout at Bert's. - Dani Machlis / Alamy Stock Photo
Dani Machlis / Alamy Stock Photo
Everyone's invited to the cookout at Bert's.

Eastern Market fave Bert’s Market Place is bringing the meat to Comerica Park.

The Black-owned staple will be serving its mouth-watering, barbecue sauce-slathered ribs, pulled pork, and sausages at a concession stand during weekend Detroit Tigers games and special events.

Bert’s Oh My Good Burger, a one-pound sirloin patty with a heap of pulled pork and barbeque sauce on top, is also on the menu — along with Bert’s spicy Kickn’ chicken sausage, mac and cheese, baked beans, cole slaw.

You’ll find Bert’s concession stand near the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel.

The new food offering comes after Bert’s did a weekend pop-up at Comerica Park in June that proved to be widely popular, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Several other local Black-owned businesses are slated for weekend appearances at the baseball stadium, including keto-friendly Breadless on Aug. 5-7 and Shell Shock’d Tacos from Aug. 19-21.

Yum Village’s Afro-Caribbean eats will be on-site two weekends, Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Baker’s Keyboard Lounge 20510 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-345-6300 This jazz club needs to be on every Detroiter’s bucket list, simply because of all its history. Known as the world’s oldest jazz club, this place has seen performances by Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, and Nat “King” Cole. Stroll in one day to catch a cool jazzy performance, a quick drink, and an unforgettable meal.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town
Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now

