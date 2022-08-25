The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall

click to enlarge Rendering courtesy of DK

If you’re into sports betting, then you might be familiar with DraftKings, a fantasy and sports betting app. Well, soon you and your phone will be able to hit DraftKings in person, as the company announced they will be opening their first-ever venue at Somerset Mall in Troy.

“We are thrilled to debut the first-ever Sports & Social DraftKings and offer customers in Michigan our innovative mobile sportsbook app with an exciting in-person experience,” said Michael Kibort, Sr. Director, Retail Sportsbooks at DraftKings. “Thanks to the strong support of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, we believe we have created a premier dining, sports and entertainment destination for fans to enjoy.”

The 10,400-square-foot venue will offer live sporting events and gameday watch parties, as well as an elevated betting experience. The outdoor patio is dog-friendly and customers can rent the venue for private events.

The lounge will feature “made-from-scratch gameday favorites” on its menu and include national and local beers at its bar. DraftKings also has plans to offer a weekend brunch on Saturday and Sundays.

While DaftKings says the lounge will be open later this fall, there is no official grand opening date.

