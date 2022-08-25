Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall

The space will offer both a dining experience and sports betting in one place

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 9:44 am

click to enlarge The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall
Rendering courtesy of DK

If you’re into sports betting, then you might be familiar with DraftKings, a fantasy and sports betting app. Well, soon you and your phone will be able to hit DraftKings in person, as the company announced they will be opening their first-ever venue at Somerset Mall in Troy.

“We are thrilled to debut the first-ever Sports & Social DraftKings and offer customers in Michigan our innovative mobile sportsbook app with an exciting in-person experience,” said Michael Kibort, Sr. Director, Retail Sportsbooks at DraftKings. “Thanks to the strong support of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, we believe we have created a premier dining, sports and entertainment destination for fans to enjoy.”

The 10,400-square-foot venue will offer live sporting events and gameday watch parties, as well as an elevated betting experience. The outdoor patio is dog-friendly and customers can rent the venue for private events.

The lounge will feature “made-from-scratch gameday favorites” on its menu and include national and local beers at its bar. DraftKings also has plans to offer a weekend brunch on Saturday and Sundays.

While DaftKings says the lounge will be open later this fall, there is no official grand opening date.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times.

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come.
