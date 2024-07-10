Supino Pizzeria reopens full service at Eastern Market location

Detroit favorite Supino Pizzeria recently took to Instagram to announce that its Eastern Market location has officially reopened for full service, featuring the same great pizza with a fresh new look.

“We’re serving the same tasty pies as before but you may notice we’ve had a bit of a facelift,” the post says. “We’re so happy to debut it to the people of Detroit.”

Supino closed in April 2023 due to damage from a nearby apartment fire, reopening in April this year just before the NFL Draft for carryout-only service. The team took the opportunity to revamp the dine-in space, and with the help of Detroit-based furniture-focused creative studio Donut Shop, the renovations are now complete.

Now, the Supino Pizzeria that Detroiters know and love is finally back with sit-down service.

Before Supino expanded into it, the space briefly hosted the sister restaurant La Rondinella.

Supino Pizzeria opened the flagship Eastern Market location in 2008, with much success. The spot opened a second location in New Center just a few years ago in 2021.

The New Center location operates from Monday through Saturday, while the Eastern Market location's hours have been expanded to Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The social media post states that further expansion of hours may happen soon.