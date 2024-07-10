Chef Matty Matheson of ‘The Bear’ joins Detroit’s Standby

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Matty Matheson stars as Neil Fak in the hit FX series The Bear.

Detroit cocktail bar Standby has joined forces with someone familiar to fans of the hit FX series The Bear.

Matty Matheson — a chef, restaurateur, and New York Times best-selling author who stars in The Bear and serves as one of the show’s executive producers — has joined Standby as a partner, the business announced Wednesday.

Standby’s kitchen will launch a new menu this month developed by Matheson, his first venture in the U.S. with his Our House Hospitality Company. Some of the items include Coconut Shrimp & Jerk Mayo, Mortadella Sliders, Alabama BBQ Grilled Wings, Steak Frites au Poivre, and Taquitos.

“Our vision for Standby has always been to evolve and grow with the times,” said Joe Robinson, Standby owner and operating partner. “We want Standby to be a place that outlives us, and that requires embracing change, innovation, and bold moves. We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Matty and his incredible team, not only for their culinary talents but also because they're genuinely wonderful people.”

In The Bear, Matheson plays Neil Fak, a handyman for the Chicago Italian beef restaurant that serves as the main setting of the show.

A Canadian, Matheson cut his teeth as executive chef of the former Parts & Labour restaurant in Toronto. He later launched Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club takeout restaurant and Prime Seafood Palace, also in Toronto, and has regularly appeared on Vice’s Munchies.

“I grew up in a border town, and I loved it,” said Matheson. “I would go over to Buffalo to eat at old diners and hot dog stands or watch punk shows. I believe that Detroit and Buffalo share many similarities: both are quintessentially American, working-class cities renowned for their storied food culture. I have a lot of respect and admiration for cities like that, and I’m excited to add to the fold of what makes Detroit such an iconic city.”

Matheson has also worked with Standby partner Anthony Curis to help bring the public skatepark to the recent Little Village development in Detroit, which was designed by pro skater Tony Hawk and artist McArthur Binion.

Standby opened in 2015 and is located at 225 Gratiot Ave., Detroit.