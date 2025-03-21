Detroit’s first Black-owned brewery is ready to open

A new business that bills itself as Detroit’s first Black-owned brewery is opening in Midtown.

Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Evan Fay, Roar Brewing Co. plans to soft launch in the former Nain Rouge Brewery space at 666 Selden St. on Sunday, March 23 — ironically the day of this year’s Marche du Nain Rouge parade, a tribute to the folkloric “red dwarf” said to have cursed the city.

According to a press release, “The rebrand represents a shift away from the legend of misfortune toward a message of power, unity, and celebration.”

The brewery says it expects to celebrate a full-fledged grand opening later this summer.

Fay said he took inspiration from the “roar” of fans of Detroit’s sports teams and live music, as well as the sounds of its muscle cars and even “the supersonic roar of F-22 fighter jets.”

“We wanted to build a brewery that captures that energy, where people feel at home, where craft beer is fun and approachable, and where the community can come together and celebrate,” Fay said in a statement.

Fay is also the owner of Caffé Noir and the Chloë Monroe Galleries in Detroit’s North End neighborhood. He says he first experienced craft beer culture in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“When I was in the military and stationed in Wyoming, I would visit breweries in Fort Collins, and I realized they weren’t just places to grab a drink — they were community hubs,” Fay said.

To that end, he wants Roar Brewing Co. to host watch parties for Detroit sports, as well as live music, karaoke, and other social gatherings.

But the heart of any brewery is its beer, and Fay says he aims to keep it simple and approachable.

“We’re not trying to be everything to everyone, but we want our beer to be accessible and easy to enjoy,” Fay said. “Our flagship beer will be a Honey Oat Stout. Beyond that, we’ll have a Roar Pilsner, Roar Wheat Beer, Roar Saison... nothing overcomplicated, just really great beer.”

The brewery also plans to host tours to “introduce visitors to the brewing process, Detroit’s beer history, and Roar Brewing’s unique approach.”

An outdoor patio and three-and-a-half-seasons room will provide additional seating in the warmer months.

According to the company, Black-owned breweries make up less than 1% of all U.S. breweries. Roar Brewing Co. says it worked with the National Black Brewers Association as well as other breweries for help setting up shop.

“There’s a great ecosystem in Detroit to support small businesses, but in craft brewing, there aren’t as many direct pathways,” Fay said. “Typically, you turn to people in your community who have done it before, but with no Black-owned breweries in the city, we had to look outside our immediate circles for guidance.”

Fay hopes other aspiring brewers from different backgrounds will follow his lead.

“I think over time, the industry will become more diverse,” he said. “The challenge is that for a lot of Black entrepreneurs, luxury industries like craft beer haven’t been a priority because people are often focused on essentials first. But we want to change that by making craft beer a space that is inviting, exciting, and approachable.”

More information is available at roar.beer.