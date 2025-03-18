Like any good folktale, Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge has changed through the years

Since 2010, Detroit has a tradition of welcoming spring with the Nain Rouge, or “Red Dwarf” — a mythical creature said to be a harbinger of doom ever since cursing the city’s founder Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac. Inspired by the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, the first version of the Marche du Nain Rouge encouraged attendees to don red disguises and chase the imp out of the city, even culminating in the burning of an effigy. But like any good folklore tale, it has changed through the years and now it seems many people have a different view. In the first recorded version of the tale dating to 1883, a witch warns Cadillac to “appease the Nain Rouge” and historians have made the case that the story could have origins in Native American legends
and be seen as an allegory about the need to respect the first stewards of this land. Now, the Marche du Nain Rouge’s official website
makes clear “remember, we don’t chase the Nain!” and adds, “We welcome all views on the legend of the Nain Rouge.” Whatever side of the debate you fall on, there’s no denying that the Marche du Nain Rouge is a fun event that keeps Detroit history alive.
Starts at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 23 with a procession starting at 1:30 p.m. at Canfield and Second Streets and an afterparty from 2:30-5 p.m. at the Masonic Temple’s Fountain Ballroom, 500 Temple St., Detroit; marchedunainrouge.com. No cover.
