  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do

Like any good folktale, Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge has changed through the years

This annual parade is a fun event that keeps Detroit history alive

By
Mar 18, 2025 at 6:00 am
Image: Attendees dress in red at the Marche du Nain Rouge.
Attendees dress in red at the Marche du Nain Rouge. Joe Maroon
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Since 2010, Detroit has a tradition of welcoming spring with the Nain Rouge, or “Red Dwarf” — a mythical creature said to be a harbinger of doom ever since cursing the city’s founder Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac. Inspired by the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, the first version of the Marche du Nain Rouge encouraged attendees to don red disguises and chase the imp out of the city, even culminating in the burning of an effigy. But like any good folklore tale, it has changed through the years and now it seems many people have a different view. In the first recorded version of the tale dating to 1883, a witch warns Cadillac to “appease the Nain Rouge” and historians have made the case that the story could have origins in Native American legends and be seen as an allegory about the need to respect the first stewards of this land. Now, the Marche du Nain Rouge’s official website makes clear “remember, we don’t chase the Nain!” and adds, “We welcome all views on the legend of the Nain Rouge.” Whatever side of the debate you fall on, there’s no denying that the Marche du Nain Rouge is a fun event that keeps Detroit history alive.

Starts at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 23 with a procession starting at 1:30 p.m. at Canfield and Second Streets and an afterparty from 2:30-5 p.m. at the Masonic Temple’s Fountain Ballroom, 500 Temple St., Detroit; marchedunainrouge.com. No cover.
Event Details
Image: Marche du Nain Rouge

Marche du Nain Rouge

Sun., March 23, 11:30 a.m.

Cass Corridor intersection of forest and 2nd, Detroit Detroit

Slideshow

Everything we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge 2024

Image: Everything we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge 2024
Image: Everything we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge 2024 Image: Everything we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge 2024 Image: Everything we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge 2024 Image: Everything we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge 2024 Image: Everything we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge 2024 Image: Everything we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge 2024
Click to View 104 slides
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Paul W.S. Anderson makes movies so bad they’re good. ‘In the Lost Lands’ is just bad.

By Jared Rasic, Last Word Features

Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista star in the disappointing In the Lost Lands.

Free Will Astrology (March 12-18)

By Rob Brezsny

Image:

Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ is another indictment of class warfare and capitalism — but in space

By Jared Rasic, Last Word Features

In Mickey 17, Robert Pattinson plays an “Expendable,” or someone who is cloned in order to work dangerous jobs.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe