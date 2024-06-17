  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News

Saroki’s Crispy Chicken and Pizza opens first drive-thru in Madison Heights

The gas station fried chicken and NY-style pizza chain has developed something of a cult following

By
Jun 17, 2024 at 2:59 pm
The new Saroki’s Crispy Chicken and Pizza in Madison Heights is the chain’s first drive-thru location.
The new Saroki’s Crispy Chicken and Pizza in Madison Heights is the chain’s first drive-thru location. Courtesy photo
Share on Nextdoor

Our readers may already know that some of the best eats in the Detroit area can be found in local gas stations.

Saroki’s Crispy Chicken and Pizza is one of them, and it has developed something of a cult following for its fried chicken and New York-style pizzas.

The local chain is expanding in metro Detroit, and is set to open its 13th location on Thursday, June 27 in Madison Heights.

The new location is located inside the Mobil mega center at the corner of Dequindre and 10 Mile Roads. It’s also the chain’s first drive-thru location.

Grand opening festivities from 4-8 p.m. include free samples and merch, $2,000 in gift card giveaways, a chance to win free pizza for a year, and deals available all weekend long.

The new store is located at 25005 Dequindre Rd., Madison Heights.

The chain was established in 2012 by brothers Curtis and Todd Saroki. More information is available at sarokis.com.

Slideshow

Some surprisingly good Detroit-area eats can be found in gas stations

Gas stations have really stepped up their food options, like Taystee’s Burgers.
“First time, sir?” She’s way ahead of me. “Would you like a sample?” Instantly, I’m already half-sold on the business model. Bright, shining service is hard enough to find in full-service dining rooms nowadays (there’s that word again), let alone quick-service concepts, yet over the course of three separate orders, I’m treated to it by Saroki’s crew. Kudos. As for that free sample, while I expected a little piece of something, what I received was an entire chicken tender about the size of a bratwurst; crispy-coated and well-spiced (some cayenne?) outside, and cooked through perfectly moist and true to its name. Hungry for more, a two-piece basket ($8.99 with fountain beverage) proved just the ticket; the hunky thigh and breast portions I pointed Carolyn to pluck for me came sided with a crumbly, honey-brushed biscuit and homey, gravied mash potatoes complete with lumps. Passing on pizza my first visit (left under weak warming lights a little too long for my liking), I scored with a fresh-from-the-oven slice on a return trip (pepperoni $3.77). Worth the wait, the crust was Goldilocks thick; nicely crisped underneath, and just-right chewy, too, providing a sturdy-enough platform for its saucing and generous layering with cheese and cured meat. And that $3.77 pricing assures me Saroki’s gives some thought to customer cost and convenience. How many other menu writers out there might have just rounded the pre-tax price up to four bucks even and charged $4-plus change with tax? Saroki’s decides not to nickel and dime us, and little things can add up to a lot where guest perception’s concerned. Supremely satisfied with everything I ate to date, still on my must-try list are plump sausage-stuffed pigs in a blanket ($4) and beautifully oven-blistered calzones (prices vary). Nashville-style hot chicken, Cajun-fried fish, subs, and salads are also part of Saroki’s pick-up and catering portfolio. Anchored on the other side of the station, Taystee’s Taylor (there are five more locations in the Detroit area and another in Ann Arbor; taysteesburger.com) offers fresh (daily) halal beef across a burger-centric menu of à la carte sandwiches and sides, along with wings ($11.99 for a six-piece) and a few vegan ($7-$8) and protein-style bowl options ($12.99). Ownership and management are hands-on and like Saroki’s, staff is uniformly engaging and generous in spirited service and sincerely seems to want to know how your day’s going and, if you’re dining in (there’s ample seating), what you think of their food. On that note, Taystee’s fries may be better than any I’ve sampled as either a professional eater or a 61-year-old who’s enjoyed more than his share of “French”-fried potatoes in life. They’re $3.99 for a basket big enough to fill half a bushel, and they’re spectacularly skin-on crisp, fresh, and piping hot. Seasoning options are up to you. While I’m a salt and pepper purist, there’s also ranch or lemon pepper. Then there’s the burgers themselves: big, juicy, and nestled between soft, toasty buns of buttery brioche. Taystee’s Hawaiian ($10.49) has fresh-grilled pineapple and caramelized onion painted with a piquant teriyaki glaze and a gooey blanket of Pepper Jack, tasting every bit as delicious as that all sounds together. Simpler, my Mushroom Swiss model ($9.99) also sings, gilded with those same griddled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup. Assortments of adornment options aside (pizza toppings, a spicy “Volcano” version, Mac N Cheesed, et al., $10.99-$14.99), Taystee’s is more about quality meat and bread, and while some in my circle beef a bit about the price of a burger with fries here ($15-$20), these are the prices we’re paying nowadays, folks (sorry, last time). My one critical takeaway along those lines — for what it’s worth — is that half the fries for half the price is something Taystee’s might consider from a customer’s value perception perspective. Too much for too much is too much. I get they’re shareable, but how many customers come in alone, capisce? Sides are a different story, and Taystee’s offers reasonably-priced onion rings, poppers, cheese sticks, and such. But fries are still a throw-in in the minds of many. Just sayin’. Truly, the gas station business model has evolved since my boyhood back in the 20th century. Honestly, what will they think of next, hover-thru for those air cars we’ve been hearing about since that Rush album? It boggles this old stoner’s mind. More good gas station eats: Mr. Kabob 3372 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley; mrkabob.comFounded by the Gulli brothers in a Sunoco station in 2003, Mr. Kabob’s Mediterranean fare has become so popular that it has opened additional four Mr. Kabob Xpress locations throughout metro Detroit. —Lee DeVito Gloria’s Kitchen 5015 Livernois Ave., DetroitAttached to a BP Station in Southwest Detroit where your other dining option is Subway, Gloria’s has earned kudos for authentic Mexican dishes. —Lee DeVito La Fogata Mexican Grill 5015 Livernois Ave., DetroitAcross the street from Gloria’s Kitchen is another Mexican spot, this time in a Sunoco station. It’s also beloved for great Mexican favorites and good prices.—Lee DeVito Tmaz Taqueria505 S. Huron St., YpsilantiLocated inside of a Citgo gas station right as you get off I-94, this family-owned eatery serves up a various selection of Mexican cuisine. Not too far away, the spot also has two stand alone locations in Ann Arbor. —Layla McMurtrie
Click to View 11 slides
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our critic ranked it among metro Detroit’s best restaurants. Where is everybody?

By Jane Slaughter

Our food restaurant critic called Tiliani the best restaurant she visited in 2023.

Detroit’s Third Street Bar reopens with live music and new owners

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Third Street Bar reopens Friday.

With James Beard win, Clawson Chef Hajime Sato proves Midwest sushi's greatness

By Layla McMurtrie

Sushi at Sozai

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe