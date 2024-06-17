Saroki’s Crispy Chicken and Pizza opens first drive-thru in Madison Heights

Our readers may already know that some of the best eats in the Detroit area can be found in local gas stations.

Saroki’s Crispy Chicken and Pizza is one of them, and it has developed something of a cult following for its fried chicken and New York-style pizzas.

The local chain is expanding in metro Detroit, and is set to open its 13th location on Thursday, June 27 in Madison Heights.

The new location is located inside the Mobil mega center at the corner of Dequindre and 10 Mile Roads. It’s also the chain’s first drive-thru location.

Grand opening festivities from 4-8 p.m. include free samples and merch, $2,000 in gift card giveaways, a chance to win free pizza for a year, and deals available all weekend long.

The new store is located at 25005 Dequindre Rd., Madison Heights.

The chain was established in 2012 by brothers Curtis and Todd Saroki. More information is available at sarokis.com.