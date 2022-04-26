Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Michigan business are invited to showcase products at Meijer

It's a chance for local businesses to reach a larger audience

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 10:13 am

click to enlarge A Meijer store in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
Steve Neavling
A Meijer store in Detroit.

Meijer announced Tuesday that it is resurrecting its Lift Local Supplier Event to give local businesses another opportunity to showcase their products at the Grand Rapids-based grocer.

“Our partnerships with vendors in our footprint allow us to directly impact our local economies,” Peter Whitsett, Meijer executive vice president of merchandising and marketing, said in a statement. “By featuring local products, we’re able to support small businesses while providing our customers with a greater sense of community, offering items that resonate with their values and culture. This event helps us find those unique products and continue sourcing locally.”

The virtual event, which runs from July 19-21, will focus on groceries, baby products, beauty and personal care, and wellness.

Eligible businesses, which can apply by May 20, must sell their products in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, or Wisconsin.

The first event was held on April 1.

“After a successful first event, we’re excited to further grow our community of local business vendors,” Jamie Akemann, group vice president of global sourcing, indirect procurement, supplier diversity, and product quality at Meijer, said. “This isn’t just an opportunity for fully-developed brands, but a chance for us to build relationships with small, local businesses and invest in their long-term success.”

Businesses that appeal to Meijer will be invited to a virtual or in-person meeting with an opportunity to sell their products at the grocery store.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
