Metro Times editor to judge Detroit’s Burger Battle

The event is set for June 30 at Eastern Market. May the best burger win!

By
Jun 18, 2024 at 4:24 pm
Guest judges at the Burger Battle Detroit.
Guest judges at the Burger Battle Detroit. Courtesy photo
Your humble narrator has agreed to be one of the guest judges for the upcoming Burger Battle, a food competition set for Sunday, June 30 at Detroit’s Eastern Market.

I’ll be joining three other guest judges, including Susan Selasky of The Detroit News. May the best burger win!

Dear reader: You can also weigh in on the best burgers. Attendees get unlimited samples (while supplies last, duh) from more than 15 local restaurants competing for the coveted title of Burger Battle Champion, and are invited to vote for their top three burgers. The top five finalists will go on to create a burger for our panel of guest judges, who will ultimately select this year’s Champ.

The event is set for 1-4 p.m. at Eastern Market Shed 5, with VIP ticketholders invited to come at 11 a.m.

There will also be a cash bar, live entertainment from DJ Tom T, vendors, games, and more.

The Burger Battle Detroit launched eight years ago as a friendly competition between the best chefs in the Detroit area.

“We are so excited to bring Burger Battle back for 2024, and we anticipate this being one of our most exciting battles to date,” event organizer Scott Rutterbush said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome back defending champion AlJoom’s BBQ, along a stellar lineup of competing chefs — and we look forward to presenting this year’s winner with the coveted Burger Battle trophy and $1,000 prize!”

General admission tickets are $20 and are available at Eventbrite.com, while VIP tickets are $30. Children under 5 get in for free.

More information is available at burgerbattle.info.

Event Details
Burger Battle Detroit

Burger Battle Detroit

Sun., June 30, 1-4 p.m.

Eastern Market - Shed 5 2932 Russell St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$15-$30
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

