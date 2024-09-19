  1. Food & Drink
HopCat’s Oktoberfest-inspired celebration ‘Hoptoberfest’ returns

This year includes a chance to win a trip to the world-famous Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany

Sep 19, 2024 at 11:54 am
Hoptoberfest 2024 will offer German-inspired food and drinks.
Hoptoberfest 2024 will offer German-inspired food and drinks. Courtesy photo
The world-famous Oktoberfest, the largest beer festival originating from Germany, is once again making its annual appearance in Michigan this fall.

HopCat has announced its 2024 Hoptoberfest, running from Sept. 20 to Oct. 6 at all of the Michigan-based craft beer bar chain’s locations.

The popular yearly event brings the authentic flavors of Germany to guests, offering specialty food items, a curated selection of German beers on tap, and a chance to win a trip to the renowned Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

The Hoptoberfest menu features creative takes on traditional German dishes, including the Currywurst Hoagie, Mushroom Spaetzle, and Hoptoberfest Fries. To complement these dishes, HopCat will offer eight authentic Bavarian beers on tap, featuring popular brands such as Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Hofbräu, and Ayinger.

“It’s really the history behind this event that gets me so excited,” Justin Pollock, HopCat's Beverage Director, said in a statement. “To know that German breweries have been delivering the finest lagers in the world for hundreds of years, we’re proud to be pouring the most authentic selections that make their way to the states. With our chef's creative takes on classic German dishes and giving away a trip to experience the real thing in Munich, this year is shaping up to be our best Hoptoberfest yet.”

New this year, guests can enjoy their favorite festbier or märzen in a limited-edition 22oz Hoptoberfest Glass Boot, available for $22 to take home. Plus, visitors at any of HopCat’s 11 locations across Michigan can enter for a chance to win a trip to Munich’s legendary Oktoberfest.

HopCat has 11 locations across Michigan in Ann Arbor, Beltline, Detroit, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo, Lincoln, Livonia, Royal Oak, and Clinton Township.

More information on Hoptoberfest can be found at hopcat.com.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

