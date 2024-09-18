Hamtramck bar The High Dive sold to new owners

Hamtramck bar The High Dive has been sold to new owners.

That’s according to a Wednesday social media post by David Lew, aka Los Angeles artist Shark Toof, who acquired the former Carbon nightclub in 2018.

With a heavy heart filled with extreme gratitude, this is an official announcement to let all of our Community know The High Dive will be changing hands.



Thank you beyond measure to everyone who participated in the vision and art piece The High Dive was, is, and will always be. You were more than part of the business but part of the art, colors to my painting. Textures to The High Dive.



The High Dive’s most celebrated moments were being able to watch some of the best talent grow into their own.



Every DJ, musician, aspiring professional, amateur, mid career, I hope you felt seen, heard, cared for. All of your voices mattered to me. We had some of the absolute best techno in Detroit. We had some of the most innovative parties. I truly tried to give a platform to the underrepresented.



I do not know what the next hands have in mind for The High Dive, and I encourage you to follow me on FB as Haley Dive or on IG as SHARK _ _ TOOF for potential updates



The High Dives’s social media accounts will be turned over to the new owners.



Thank you Community.



The High Dive Loves You.



See you on the dancefloor.



David

Under Shark Toof, the club was remodeled with what he described as a Victorian-era “parlor look — borderline burlesque” (except perhaps for that red fiberglass shark head peering out of the front of the building), and focused on techno and DJ nights.

“I really want people to have that sensation when you walk in somewhere and say, ‘Where has this bar been all my life?’” the artist previously told Metro Times. “I want to take people out of their element.”

No word on the club’s new owners, but we’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled.