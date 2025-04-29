  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News

Ex Rocket Companies CEO’s Franklin Oyster Bar readies for opening

Housed in a historic carriage house built in 1848, the building required extensive renovations

By
Apr 29, 2025 at 2:12 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery is built in a historic 1848 carriage house. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery is built in a historic 1848 carriage house.

The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery is getting ready to open.

The restaurant says it expects to open for business on Tuesday, June 10 in the former Franklin Grill space at 32760 Franklin Rd. The building has origins as a 1848 carriage house and required extensive renovations, the restaurant says.

The project is overseen by ex-Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner, whose Ronin Capital Partners created Thyme and Place Hospitality to operate the restaurant.

“Our team has thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with the Historic District Commission throughout this process,” Thyme and Place chief marketing officer Nicole McGrail said in a statement. “From the local merchants and business owners to the fire department, engineers, and so many others, the support and collaboration have been incredible. This project has truly been a community effort, and we are ready to bring a welcoming, beautifully designed space to Franklin that honors the village’s historic charm while introducing a fresh and inviting dining experience.”

The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery required extensive renovations. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery required extensive renovations.

The kitchen is led by executive chef Nick Geftos and Gerti Begaj, who come from experience from BESA Detroit.

“The Franklin offers an inviting dining experience that goes beyond seafood,” “While fresh seafood like our raw oyster bar is a highlight, the menu also features premium steaks, pasta, burgers, expertly crafted dishes and an elevated weekend brunch, ensuring a well-rounded selection for all guests.”

The restaurant group plans to launch a neighborhood cafe called Polly’s in a space next door at 32750 Franklin Rd.

The Franklin Grill closed in 2024 after 16 years in business. Farner retired from Rocket Companies, formerly Quicken Loans, in 2023 after a career of more than 27 years.

Location Details

The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery

32760 Franklin Rd., Franklin Oakland County

thefranklinmi.com

Image: The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Detroit City Distillery’s new vodka is inspired by Eastern Market’s Flower Day

By Lee DeVito

Detroit City Distillery’s Flower Day vodka bottle feature artwork by local artist Ivan Montoya.

Pocket Change opens in Detroit’s Eastern Market

By Lee DeVito

Pocket Change can seat around 50 guests.

Mediterranean chain Cava is coming to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Cava is slated to open at 636 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe